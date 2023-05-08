SEC Grants Tro-Vest   Fund/Portfolio Manager Licence

Yetunde Bello

The Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) has approved and issued a licence to Tro-vest Asset Management Limited to commence full operations as a funds and portfolio manager in the country.

Tro-vest Asset Management is a member of Tro-vest Capital Partners; which is a full-fledged financial services group and hub that is built strategically to play in the consumer lending space, micro-finance banking space and payment service bank space.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Tro-vest Asset Management Limited., Mr. Adelaja Adekunle said: “The launch of the asset management business aligns with our strategic plan to become a dominant player in the financial services sector. We are highly enthusiastic at the unique opportunity to bring investment products to the market as our goal is to constantly provide a wide range of solutions to support the evolving needs of our clientele, partners, and the entire investment community.”

“The issuance of this approval by the SEC is a laudable development, one that will most definitely lead to an unprecedented basis for value creation within the asset management Space.”

Speaking on the vision for Tro-Vest Asset Management Limited (TAML), one of the Executive Directors, Mr. Jeff Ejemai said: “We intend to provide support for Nigerian businesses as well as unlock Africa’s potential through the management of several investment funds and provision of financial advisory services. Our strategic focus is on growing wealth for our esteemed clients through our well­thought-through products.”

“At Tro-Vest, we are a team of highly disciplined and experienced professionals, and we operate within the highest corporate governance standard acceptable globally. We have a dedicated and experienced Investment Management Committee that ensures transparency in investment decision making and our people are devoted to pooling complementary resources and functions to give our clientele the best value. We look forward to offering unique and creative solutions backed up by world class technology to transform current market offerings and do more for our clientele,” Ejemai added.

SEC Grants Tro-Vest Fund/Portfolio Manager Licence

