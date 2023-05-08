Report: African Immigrants in UK Struggling to Pay Bills as Cost of Living Crisis Worsens

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The rising cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom is seriously impacting the African diasporan community, a new report released by BHM UK, an African communications services, has found.



The qualitative report indicated that many Africans in the UK were struggling to afford basic needs such as housing, food, and energy and desperately seeking financial support, as inflation upsets the economy.

“Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed have turned to family for financial support in recent times, while 44.5 per cent admit to borrowing to pay for everyday needs.



“As the crisis bites deeper, several participants say they have had to cut down on essentials to survive. Per the report, at least 28 per cent of respondents in the African expatriate community say they struggle to afford gas monthly, 69.4 per cent plan to reduce the use of power, and 47 per cent of participants have had to miss meals so they could pay bills,” the document stated.



The emigration of Africans to the UK has seen an astronomical increase over the past year. According to the University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory, migration was unusually high in 2022 as increases in temporary work and study migration post-pandemic contributed to the surge.

Yet, despite significant contributions to the UK economy, the report found that 84 per cent of the respondents in the African immigrant community did not claim any form of financial support from the UK government.



“This is a clear contrast compared to other groups like citizens of the EU, European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland and the UK who have access to benefits like Universal Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) to name a few.

“About 48 per cent of respondents say they feel worse off than they were a year ago. The African community’s experiences revolve around critical challenges and concerns including lack of job security, unaffordable housing, and mounting debt.



“Since the start of the pandemic, at least 25 per cent of respondents have had to opt out of their workplace pension, risking retirement security. The grim situation has necessitated an urgent need for attention, which has informed BHM UK’s research,” the report stated.

With over 1,000 Africans surveyed, Robert Ekat, Lead Researcher, at BHM said: “The findings reveal the stark reality of the financial struggles faced by this community, with job security and monthly bills being the top concerns.



“This report is critical as it highlights the impact of the cost of living crisis on African immigrants. It is a deliberately qualitative report with factual data to help us comprehend the practical impact of rising costs on individuals and communities,” added BHM Founder, Ayeni Adekunle.

“It ultimately adds to the existing body of research on the impact of the cost of living crisis on different communities in the UK and we are enthusiastic that researchers, policymakers, and organisations will find the data useful in developing future policies and actions for the betterment of the African community,” he added.



Back home in their native countries, many African diasporans, the report added, are pressured by the black tax.

It quoted 36-year-old store manager, Aishat (surname withheld) as saying: “I am worried that after a while, I won’t be able to send money back home to my family and take care of my most mundane needs.”



“Over 77 per cent of participants in the report reveal family and friends expect some support, thereby intensifying the desperation for survival. This is reflected in the admittance by almost 59 per cent of respondents that the current economic situation in the UK is affecting their mental and physical health.

General Manager, BHM UK, Enitan Kehinde, said: “We are delighted to inform public discourse and help raise awareness about the economic and psychological issues facing Africans in the UK. This is necessary for us to demonstrate increased understanding, empathy and support for these individuals and communities and to inspire practicable solutions.”



With many Africans seeking to migrate to the UK in the coming months, BHM UK’s report on the cost of living crisis critically expounds on the experiences of African expatriates and the interventions to embark upon, especially by government and organisations targeted at the African community.

“It’s important for the UK to provide some support to Africans. Apart from school fees paid by immigrants to British schools, the UK gains from Visa Fees, NHS payments, rent, Economic productivity, Income taxes, etc.,” a report by SBM Intelligence, an Africa-focused geopolitical research and strategic communications firm also stated.