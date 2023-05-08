  • Monday, 8th May, 2023

Rayda Connect Session Harps on Business Opportunities  

Business | 44 mins ago

 Emma Okonji

The second edition of Rayda Connect, a series of conversations and learning sessions around issues that affect businesses has stressed the need for business owners and business managers to always take advantage of business opportunities.   The event, which took place at Workstation, Victoria Island, Lagos, featured panel sessions, which addressed issues like navigating remote and distributed teams, insuring business fixed assets, and streamlining fixed assets disposal. 

Addressing attendees of the Rayda Connect event, CEO of Rayda Francis Osifo, said the gathering served as an opportunity for executives and business owners to discuss their experiences in managing their businesses with more focus on the opportunities for people to collaborate and network. According to him, it is important to talk about the fixed assets of businesses. 

“One of the things we’ve seen is that a lot of companies spend money acquiring fixed assets around their business, but there is usually no visibility and oversight on how those assets are moving and whether those assets are providing value for the business. Whether it is from the point where you acquire them to the point where you manage them or even to disposing of them. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.