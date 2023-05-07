Plane Crash-lands At Abuja Airport 

• As tyre bursts into flame

• NSIB mobilises investigators to unravel cause of incident

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A Max Air aircraft on Sunday crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja after the tyre reportedly burst into flames.

The aircraft crash-landed in Abuja with emergency officials already on ground to put out the fire before the passengers were disembarked right at the runway.

Unconfirmed reports said the aircraft had arrived from Yola, Adamawa State when the incident happened.

This is even as the spokesperson of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Tunji Oketunbi, hinted that their staff have gone to the site of the incident for investigation.

An official of the airline, who confirmed the incident but pleaded anonymity, said the passengers safely disembarked.

He expressed gratitude to God for the safety of all the passengers and crew members.

He said the airline would officially inform the appropriate authorities to carry out an investigation into the incident.

Also, a former president of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mike Ogirima, who gave an account of the incident, said the tyre burst occurred after takeoff at Yola Airport.

Ogirima said: “We thank God. We are still on the runway and pilot has reassured us. He has called for the stairs and we are now disembarking from the runway to be evacuated to the airport building at the arrival hall.

“We bless God because we have witnessed the pullout of the tyre right from the airport in Yola and we went into prayer session. I never announced it as a surgeon so as not to cause any panic but we bless God.”

The passengers were safely disembarked from the runway, while the runway has been temporarily shut until the evacuation of the aircraft.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) operating at the airport were swiftly mobilised to put out the fire.