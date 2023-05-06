  • Saturday, 6th May, 2023

Crowd Near Buckingham Palace is Buzzing with Activity

Nigeria | 51 mins ago

Hordes of royal fans arrived in the early hours of the morning.

Wearing a bright red, blue and white wig, Heidi Roberts, from Surrey, said she’s come for the “happy atmosphere”.

“Just being with the crowd and having something to celebrate,” she says. “I think we’re all mourning the Queen, and I think it’s a bit of a hangover from that.”

And draped from head to toe in the union jack, Helen Sermons, from Buckinghamshire, is eager to see King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, on the Palace’s balcony.

“We want to see the procession as well, but from here we can’t see much,” she says.

Helen says the Royal Family “binds the country together”.

Andrea Dyer, from Colorado in the United States, arrived at 06:00 to nab a spot in view of the balcony.

“I can’t believe people were camping out two days prior. Hopefully we will at least see the top of the carriage,” she says. (BBC)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.