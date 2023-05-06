Crowd Near Buckingham Palace is Buzzing with Activity

Hordes of royal fans arrived in the early hours of the morning.

Wearing a bright red, blue and white wig, Heidi Roberts, from Surrey, said she’s come for the “happy atmosphere”.

“Just being with the crowd and having something to celebrate,” she says. “I think we’re all mourning the Queen, and I think it’s a bit of a hangover from that.”

And draped from head to toe in the union jack, Helen Sermons, from Buckinghamshire, is eager to see King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, on the Palace’s balcony.

“We want to see the procession as well, but from here we can’t see much,” she says.

Helen says the Royal Family “binds the country together”.

Andrea Dyer, from Colorado in the United States, arrived at 06:00 to nab a spot in view of the balcony.

“I can’t believe people were camping out two days prior. Hopefully we will at least see the top of the carriage,” she says. (BBC)