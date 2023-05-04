Moghalu to Deliver Afreximbank  Anniversary Founders’ Day Lecture

The President of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET) and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, will deliver the 30th Anniversary Founders’ Day Lecture of the

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Cairo, Egypt, on May 8, 2023.

According to the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah,

“Afreximbank Founders’ Day Celebration is commemorated annually to celebrate the visionary leaders who conceived the idea and contributed to the establishment of the bank. It is also a platform to take stock of the contributions of the bank towards Africa’s trade development aspirations and reflect on its future.

The Founders’ Day, celebrated on May 8 each year, brings together over 800 diverse participants comprising all staff of Afreximbank and their spouses, African

and selected non-African Ambassadors and diplomats, representatives of international organizations resident in Cairo,

as well as the Bank’s clients and officials of the Egyptian Government”.

“I am honored to have been requested to deliver the Afreximbank’s 30th Anniversary Founders Day Lecture,” said PMoghalu.

“As Africa’s trade finance bank and one of the continent’s most strategically important financial institutions,

Afreximbank has a central role to play in developing Africa into one of the world’s prosperity zones,” he added.

Afreximbank was established in 1993 by African Governments, African private and institutional investors as well as non-

African financial institutions to provide financial solutions and advisory services for the expansion and diversification of

intra-and extra-African trade. The bank has total assets of $12 billion. It was recently upgraded to “BBB” from “BBB-” by

the ratings agency Fitch. Moghalu’s Afreximbank lecture will focus on ‘Afreximbank in the next 30 years’, providing new

perspectives on what the Bank’s priorities could be over the next 30 years in the context of continental strategies such

as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



Moghalu to Deliver Afreximbank Anniversary Founders’ Day Lecture

The President of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET) and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, will deliver the 30th Anniversary Founders’ Day Lecture of the

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Cairo, Egypt, on May 8, 2023.

According to the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah,

“Afreximbank Founders’ Day Celebration is commemorated annually to celebrate the visionary leaders who conceived the idea and contributed to the establishment of the bank. It is also a platform to take stock of the contributions of the bank towards Africa’s trade development aspirations and reflect on its future.

The Founders’ Day, celebrated on May 8 each year, brings together over 800 diverse participants comprising all staff of Afreximbank and their spouses, African

and selected non-African Ambassadors and diplomats, representatives of international organizations resident in Cairo,

as well as the Bank’s clients and officials of the Egyptian Government”.

“I am honored to have been requested to deliver the Afreximbank’s 30th Anniversary Founders Day Lecture,” said PMoghalu.

“As Africa’s trade finance bank and one of the continent’s most strategically important financial institutions,

Afreximbank has a central role to play in developing Africa into one of the world’s prosperity zones,” he added.

Afreximbank was established in 1993 by African Governments, African private and institutional investors as well as non-

African financial institutions to provide financial solutions and advisory services for the expansion and diversification of

intra-and extra-African trade. The bank has total assets of $12 billion. It was recently upgraded to “BBB” from “BBB-” by

the ratings agency Fitch. Moghalu’s Afreximbank lecture will focus on ‘Afreximbank in the next 30 years’, providing new

perspectives on what the Bank’s priorities could be over the next 30 years in the context of continental strategies such

as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).