FCT’s N502bn Statutory Budget Passes Second Reading in House 

Performing the ceremony of the conferment of the title to the foreign service officers, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, said the investiture ceremony for the presentation of Letters of Commission and conferment of the title of Ambassadors-in-Situ on serving and retired Foreign Service Officers is not only eventful but historic.

He applauded them for their elevation, stressing that the honour would have come earlier but for some unavoidable circumstances.

While tasking them to rededicate themselves to their duties, the minister ask the new diplomats to put to good use their wealth of experience, knowledge, and wisdom in the discharge of their duties.