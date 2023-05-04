  • Thursday, 4th May, 2023

FCT’s N502bn Statutory Budget Passes Second Reading in House 

Nigeria | 30 mins ago

Performing the ceremony of the conferment of the title to the foreign service officers, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, said the investiture ceremony for the presentation of Letters of Commission and conferment of the title of Ambassadors-in-Situ on serving and retired Foreign Service Officers is not only eventful but historic.

He applauded them for their elevation, stressing that the honour would have come earlier but for some unavoidable circumstances.

While tasking them to rededicate themselves to their duties, the minister ask the new diplomats to put to good use their wealth of experience, knowledge, and wisdom in the discharge of their duties.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.