Experts Differ over Africa’s 5G Launch, Call for Spectrum Allocation to Enhance Faster Rollout

Emma Okonji

Following the outcome of a recent survey report carried out in Africa by JIC Holdings, which showed that only 13 out of 53 countries surveyed in Africa have an active 5G network as at the end of 2022, experts across Africa are divided in their views about the significance of 5G rollout in the development of Africa.

Some experts who do not see the need for 5G rollout across Africa because of the perceived slow pace in technology development across the continent, are of the view that African governments must first address the issue of availability and affordability of mobile internet service, before deploying 5G in Africa.

Some experts are however optimistic that 5G will further enhance development in Africa and they are calling for an increase in spectrum allocation to enhance faster 5G rollout.

According to the report, only 13 out of 53 African countries have launched 5G as at the end of 2022, with expectation that two-third of African countries will not launch the 5G services until at least 2025.

The report further said most operators were still focusing on 3G and 4G networks, with 5G only an option in the long term, adding that regulators in Africa will need to make policy changes such as allocating relevant spectrum and lowering tariffs to enable a faster rollout of 5G network.

Analysing the report, CEO of JIC Holdings, Mark-Anthony Johnson, said telecoms giants such as MTN and Vodacom, which have presence across multiple African countries, would be the front-runners for 5G rollout in Africa.

“As developed economies advance from 5G launch to uptake, countries in Africa are prioritising legacy networks over the latest cellular standard. Although a few countries have turned on commercial 5G networks in 2022, about two-third of the 53 African countries surveyed are not expected to do so until 2025 at the earliest, ”Johnson said.

He gave reasons for the delay, which include: unavailability of 5G spectrum; uncertainty over auction dates; and high investment for 3G/4G networks.

Some of the African countries that have launched 5G as at 2022 according to the report are: Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

In 2023 Egypt and Ghana will roll out commercial 5G networks, with Orange of France and MTN of South Africa, ready to debut the 5G high-speed network.

Mobile Wireless Communication Analyst, Gary Dorst, said in his tweet: “I don’t see the deployment of 5G in Africa as necessarily a positive development. The vast majority, about 70 to 80 per cent of Africans does not have access to and cannot afford even basic mobile internet service. I think it’s more important to take the path to provide widespread and affordable mobile internet service.

Renewable Energy Consultant and Researcher, Masendi Patrick, in his tweet, said: “I have a 5G phone, upgraded my SIM card but I have never I mean never experienced or seen 5G in Uganda, we are not a 5G country. It’s 4G and 3G I see or experience.”

In Nigeria MTN rolled out its commercial 5G services in 2022 in Lagos, with a promise to launch in six other cities, which include: Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri.

Speaking during the 5G commercial launch in Lagos MTN’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Karl Toriola, said the Lagos 5G commercial launch was in fulfillment of MTN’s earlier promise to begin 5G commercial launch in cities, within one month of its 5G rollout plan.

In the US where the 5G network is available in 296 cities, Accenture says the technology is expected to drive up to $2.7 trillion in sales, create or transform up to 16 million jobs and contribute up to $1.5 trillion to the US GDP between 2021 and 2025.

In Nigeria where the 5G technology is still at its early stage of rollout, the network is expected to help the nation address security challenges and achieve its digital transformation agenda.