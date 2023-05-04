Enugu Hands Over Diagnostic Centre to NSIA

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday formally handed over the Enugu State Medical Diagnostic Centre to the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), a federal agency, for rehabilitation, upgrading and re-operationalisation of the health facility to a comprehensive diagnostic and oncology (cancer) treatment centre.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who performed the “Official Transfer” of the Enugu Medical Diagnostic Centre to NSIA in line with NSIA’s healthcare expansion programme, stated that his administration had taken a bold step to optimise the healthcare benefits of the centre through the strategic partnership between the state government and the federal agency for the delivery of comprehensive diagnostic and oncology (cancer) treatment services to the good people of Enugu State and beyond.

The governor expressed delight at the formal hand-over ceremony of the medical diagnostic centre to NSIA, stating that the decision was in furtherance of his administration’s deliberate effort to leverage the strategic connection between good health, productivity and socio-economic wellbeing of the people.

The official transfer ceremony in Enugu, which was graced by the the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; the Governor-elect of the state, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, represented by the Deputy Governor-elect, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; Chairman, Board of Directors, NSIA, Mr. Farouk Mohammed Gumel, represented by the Non-Executive Director/Board Member, NSIA, Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, among others, witnessed the launch of two of NSIA’s flagship companies, namely the NSIA Advanced Medical Service Ltd (MedServe) and Equilease Systems Limited (EquiLease).

Following the transfer, the NSIA Diagnostic and Oncology (Cancer) Treatment Centre in Enugu which is the first of its kind in the South-east geo-political zone, after the rehabilitation and upgrade will deliver both diagnostic and oncology services covering automated laboratory services ranging from imaging to radiotherapy, chemotherapy, brachytherapy and much more.

The centre will be managed and operated by MedServe, while re-equipping will be delivered through the leasing services provided by EquiLease.

The complete overhaul of the centre’s infrastructure will position the facility to meet the growing demand for quality healthcare services in the eastern region of the country and beyond.

The hand-over of the facility signposts the commencement of NSIA’s healthcare expansion programme, which will be executed in two phases.

Speaking further, Governor Ugwuanyi revealed that his administration made no hesitation in fast-tracking its consummation of the collaboration agreement with NSIA because of its commitment to deliver quality healthcare services to the people of the state and beyond.

The governor added that the partnership has the propensity to engender medical tourism in the state, stem the tide of avoidable deaths and capital flight occasioned by Nigerians seeking quality healthcare overseas.

He congratulated the leadership, management and staff of NSIA for proficient custody and management of the nation’s excess revenues from crude oil sales as evidenced in their positive multi-sectional interventions, saying: “We are elated that this partnership is the pioneering instance of your intervention in tertiary healthcare “The healthcare policies of our administration have been inspired by this consciousness and have found expression in the construction, equipping and commissioning of 9 Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centres; construction and equipping of the state’s Infectious Disease Treatment Hospital; renovation of the state’s general hospitals with inclusion of amenity facilities; equipping of the state’s Tertiary Hospital, ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane; enthronement of the State Health Insurance Scheme and participation in the Basic Health Care Provision Fund; recruitment of healthcare providers across different fields and other heavy investments in health promotion and disease prevention.

“The Infectious Disease Treatment Hospital was the state’s strategic response to the COVID-19 pandemic with a view to strengthening the state’s infectious disease outbreak and preparedness and response capacity,” the governor explained.

In his remarks on the three-part event, the Managing Director and CEO of NSIA, Mr. Umar-Sadiq, said: “The transfer of the Enugu Centre for upgrade and rehabilitation is one of the steps in our journey towards making healthcare accessible and affordable for all Nigerians. The centre is one of the 23 centres to be upgraded for oncology and diagnostic services.

“Historically, this great state, Enugu, the Coal City State occupies a special place of pride in the South East as the home to one of Nigeria’s first and finest universities, the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka. It also hosts one of Nigeria’s highly regarded tertiary medical institutions, the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital at Ituku/Ozalla.

“Enugu will serve as the site for the NSIA first oncology centre in the South East. Once transferred, the structure over there will house a world class oncology and diagnostic facilities to serve the great people of Enugu, the home of the Eastern Nigeria and indeed all Nigerians.

“So today, Enugu joins Lagos, Kano and neighbouring Abia State where NSIA’s impactful projects are already saving lives and bringing succour to the people.

“NSIA is excited at the prospect of playing a central role in improving the quality of medical services and expanding healthcare infrastructure across the country, starting with Enugu through MedServe and EquiLease.”

Also, speaking at the event, a Non-Executive Director at the NSIA, Dr. Pascal-Ejiogu on behalf of the Chairman, NSIA’s Board of Directors, stated that the Enugu State Diagnostic Centre would be the NSIA’s first in this phase.

She said: “Our vision is to elevate the centre to world-class status. We intend upgrading the centre using state-of-the-art equipment so that both patients and nearby hospitals are supported with accurate and timely medical results regarding health conditions.

“The centre will also provide oncology treatment. It will double as a cancer care centre for the South-east and South-south regions.

“When we are done with the rehabilitation and re-equipping, it will be transformed into a full-service location for diagnostics and oncology.

“Under the auspices of His Excellency, Governor Ugwuanyi and the good people of Enugu State, we shall assume ownership of the Enugu State Diagnostic Centre and commence the process of retrofitting it into a world-class diagnostic centre, fitting for the people of Enugu and environs to receive first class service.”

