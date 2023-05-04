Ayade Commended for Appointing Kano Indigenes Commissioner, Aides

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has commended Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade for appointing Kano indigene as a commissioner and aides in his government, describing him as a detribalised Nigerian.

The Emir who spoke yesterday during a courtesy call on the governor Calabar, urged other governors to work towards national cohesion by emulating Ayade’s nationalistic posture. The Kano monarch was in Calabar for his installation as the new Pro- Chancellor of the University of Calabar.

According to him, “I wish to express my deep appreciation to the governor for appointing Northerners, especially Kano indigenes into his government.

“There is a Commissioner in the Governor’s cabinet who is from from Kano. This is heartwarming. I urge other Governors from other parts of Nigeria to work towards national cohension by taking a cue from Governor Ayade and appoint aides who are not necessarily indigenes of their states.”

The first class monarch commanded the governor for the warm reception and extreme hospitality accorded him and his entourage.

The Emir thanked President Muhammad Buhari for the appointment as Pro-Chancellor, saying he was happy to be part and parcel of the institution and pledged to work with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Florence Obi, “to take the great University of Calabar to a greater height.”

Responding, Governor Ayade expressed optimism that the Emir’s tenure as Pro-Chancellor would usher in a new dawn for the university given his connections, pedigree and experience.

“ Your Majesty, your appointment as the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Calabar provides us with opportunity to show that the culture of the African man is very rich owing to our rich traditional institution.

“I’m optimistic that by the time you are done overseeing the University, particularly in morality and credibility, it will become a role model to other universities in Nigeria.