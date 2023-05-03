Tinubu Replies Wike’s Request for Refund on Road Projects, Says ‘I Owe You Nothing’

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike that he owes him nothing following the governor’s request that the federal government, when Tinubu take over, should refund the money expended on construction of federal roads by the state government.

Governor Wike had during his speech on Wednesday, at the inauguration of the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover (12th Flyover), performed by Tinubu, requested that immediately after assuming office, Tinubu should consider refunding the money spent by Rivers State on all the federal roads in the state.

But reacting to the request, the President -elect, told governor Wike that he owed him nothing, adding that the constructed roads are being used by the state governor and the people of the state.

While commending Governor Wike for making Rivers people happy with his developmental strides, Tinubu stressed that they should look at how to move the nation forward. He however promised to have a discussion on Nigeria with the governor.

He said: “The demand you made for refund, I owe you nothing, is your road. You are the one living on this road, I commend your effort, and you had to lobby me to collect. Nyesom, as you create excitement and development across this state, we have something to look forward to for Nigeria. You and I will discuss that, not expected debt”.

Meanwhile, the President-elect has described the Rivers State governor as a dependable ally who is ever ready to pursue a just cause for national interest.

Tinubu expressed joy that he commissioned the project, fulfilling his earlier promise to Governor Wike during his campaign rally in the state. He noted that he went through a tough campaign to emerge president elect in the February 25 election.

“The newly elected governor of Rivers State, I am very happy to meet you. The newly elected House of Representatives members and Senators that will be collaborating with me in Abuja, take a road that Nyesom Wike never taken. If you talk of character, you can well say that Governor Wike is very dependable.

“I am very happy man because I went through a gruesome campaign, fought hard, supported by many of you and I won. For my victory, I couldn’t have done it without some structural support describable in a flyover.

“In his Excellency, I see a man of principle, he took a principled stand that the presidency must return to South and he has the courage to stand by his conviction not minding whose ox is gored. Nyesom is a real man of integrity. Not about him, rather the interest of the nation, and you promoted unity.

“There was so much gossip and speculation but you stood your ground and found the construction of this flyover and my invitation to commission this project today, is another way of building bridges which cannot be over stated in Nigeria. So is on the strength of your character, I stand to fulfill my promise I made during the campaign”.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Wike noted the need for federal government to amend its procurement law in order to end abandonment of projects that it handles.

Governor Wike said that the current procurement law of the Federal Government only allows for about 15/30 percent to be paid as mobilisation fee to a contractor, stressing that such sum does not allow the contractor to make good progress on the project before being caught up by inflation effects and high cost of materials, which eventually requires variation of the contract terms.

The Rivers State governor who explained the process of awarding contract in the state that has tackled challenges of abandoned projects, noted that some of the constructed flyovers are on federal roads and the State should be refunded by the Federal government.

He therefore, requested the incoming administration of Tinubu to consider a possible refund to the Rivers State, adding that it will serve as a motivation to other States, which will feel more encouraged to also work on federal roads in their jurisdiction.

“Unfortunately these projects ought to be Federal Government projects because they are federal roads. But if we had said because they are Federal Government roads, and we won’t do it. Who are those to suffer?

“Since we have said we don’t want our people to suffer, I also believe that the Federal Government should say look, you have done well for us. These are projects we should be doing, can you bring your bill, let us refund you the money you have done these roads.

“That is what it is supposed to be for a partnership with a good Federal Government. I can assure you as you enter the office and you approve to pay this money back, other states will have the courage to also do the same thing”, Wike added.

Some of the dignitaries present at the occasion include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; governors of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo), David Umahi (Ebonyi).

Others are former governors of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili; Chief Abdulkareem Adebisi Bamidele Akande (Osun), James Ibori (Delta), Chief Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Chief Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa).

Tinubu Replies Wike’s Request for Refund on Road Projects, Says ‘I Owe You Nothing’

