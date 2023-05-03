Osinbajo: We Owe Citizens Responsibility of Good Governance

•Says public service is lifelong enterprise

•Urges lovers of Nigeria not to give up on country

•Vice-president an effective public servant, says Gowon

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigerian leaders owed the citizenry the duty and responsibility of selfless service, because public service was a lifelong enterprise that deserved commitment.

Osinbajo, who stated this yesterday evening while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the virtual launch and unveiling of the book: “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader”, however, urged lovers of the country not to give up.

However, Chairman of the occasion and Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Gowon, described Osinbajo as a leader, who brought a collaborative approach to governance.

According to him, “Public service for all of us who love this nation and its peoples unconditionally only terminates when we die. Our country deserves our commitment and service. And I commend you all, compatriots in the public service, especially those who are not public servants, and social activists for your steadfastness through the years.

“As we march on towards a new Nigeria, we must not give up. So, I would want us to leave this event with a paraphrase of what Chimamanda said a few moments ago: ‘We who love this country must not give up because love is persistent.”

Reflecting on his journey as vice-president in the last eight years, Osinbajo said, “I am deeply grateful to my team of advisers, and assistants and the strong civil service team that supported me these many years.

“First let me thank the Almighty God for the privilege of life and the opportunity to serve. I must also thank a role model and all-time mentor to millions, the Chair of this book launch, General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR. Thank you for the incredible privilege of your company today, and I am deeply grateful to you for doing me this honour.

“Let me also thank former President General Abdulsalami Abubakar for the great honour done to me by the very generous comments he made in the foreword to this book,” he said.

Osinbajo also expressed appreciation to the governors present at the event led by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; his Plateau State counterpart, Samuel Lalong, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Speaking, Gowon, while thanking Osinbajo for his service to the nation, added that the vice-president would leave the office as one of the most effective vice-presidents the country has ever produced.

He said, “Vice President Osinbajo is known for his collaborative approach to governance, which has enabled him to work effectively with different stakeholders in achieving common goals. As you all know, Vice President Osinbajo has been at the forefront of groundbreaking initiatives that have transformed Nigeria’s economy and its people.

“The Vice President has always exhibited a passion for innovation and commitment to the development of Nigeria. Prof. Osinbajo is one of the most effective vice presidents Nigeria has ever had. And that is why I said congratulations to this government. The vice president has put in a lot of effort with the kind of work he’s done.”

The 29-chapter book was put together by 25 journalists and writers known as the “PYO Collective,” and the foreword was written by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.