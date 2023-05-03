  • Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023

Kogi 2023:’We’ll Support Ododo to Win, Perform Well in Office’

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has thrown her weight behind the candidature of the All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship candidate in the state, Usman Ododo, saying his emergence was a reflection of the “excellent leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.”

The minister, who said this  while receiving Ododo and his entourage in Abuja, expressed confidence that the APC would win the November 11 governorship election “resoundingly”.

She said: “Let me congratulate you on your emergence as the candidate of our party. Your success at the primary is a triumph of loyalty. Never stop being who you are.

“I was initially worried about the number of aspirants in the race. But the manner the Governor went about providing excellent leadership made the primary hitch-free and successful.

“For me, party is supreme and no matter our contentions, the moment the party makes a choice, I will ordinarily follow. I was the first National Woman Leader of our great party. I understand the supremacy of party decision. We will support Alh. Ododo to win and also support him to do well.”

The FCT Minister of State called on all aspirants to continue to support the choice of the party, insisting that Kogi is very important to the APC.

According to her, it is important that the governor is succeeded by a visionary leader who will consolidate on his achievements.

Ododo thanked the Minister for her support to the party at the last general election, assuring her that his candidacy was to deepen the gains of the GYB years.

Ododo told the Minister that if elected, his administration would focus on the thematic areas of the present administration in the state.

In his remarks, the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who also contested for the ticket of the party in the Governorship primary, Deedat Ozigi, thanked the Minister for her support, saying majority of the aspirants were behind Ododo to take Kogi State forward.

Kogi 2023:’We’ll Support Ododo to Win, Perform Well in Office’

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has thrown her weight behind the candidature of the All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship candidate in the state, Usman Ododo, saying his emergence was a reflection of the “excellent leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.”

The minister, who said this  while receiving Ododo and his entourage in Abuja, expressed confidence that the APC would win the November 11 governorship election “resoundingly”.

She said: “Let me congratulate you on your emergence as the candidate of our party. Your success at the primary is a triumph of loyalty. Never stop being who you are.

“I was initially worried about the number of aspirants in the race. But the manner the Governor went about providing excellent leadership made the primary hitch-free and successful.

“For me, party is supreme and no matter our contentions, the moment the party makes a choice, I will ordinarily follow. I was the first National Woman Leader of our great party. I understand the supremacy of party decision. We will support Alh. Ododo to win and also support him to do well.”

The FCT Minister of State called on all aspirants to continue to support the choice of the party, insisting that Kogi is very important to the APC.

According to her, it is important that the governor is succeeded by a visionary leader who will consolidate on his achievements.

Ododo thanked the Minister for her support to the party at the last general election, assuring her that his candidacy was to deepen the gains of the GYB years.

Ododo told the Minister that if elected, his administration would focus on the thematic areas of the present administration in the state.

In his remarks, the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who also contested for the ticket of the party in the Governorship primary, Deedat Ozigi, thanked the Minister for her support, saying majority of the aspirants were behind Ododo to take Kogi State forward.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.