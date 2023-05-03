Kogi 2023:’We’ll Support Ododo to Win, Perform Well in Office’

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has thrown her weight behind the candidature of the All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship candidate in the state, Usman Ododo, saying his emergence was a reflection of the “excellent leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.”

The minister, who said this while receiving Ododo and his entourage in Abuja, expressed confidence that the APC would win the November 11 governorship election “resoundingly”.

She said: “Let me congratulate you on your emergence as the candidate of our party. Your success at the primary is a triumph of loyalty. Never stop being who you are.

“I was initially worried about the number of aspirants in the race. But the manner the Governor went about providing excellent leadership made the primary hitch-free and successful.

“For me, party is supreme and no matter our contentions, the moment the party makes a choice, I will ordinarily follow. I was the first National Woman Leader of our great party. I understand the supremacy of party decision. We will support Alh. Ododo to win and also support him to do well.”

The FCT Minister of State called on all aspirants to continue to support the choice of the party, insisting that Kogi is very important to the APC.

According to her, it is important that the governor is succeeded by a visionary leader who will consolidate on his achievements.

Ododo thanked the Minister for her support to the party at the last general election, assuring her that his candidacy was to deepen the gains of the GYB years.

Ododo told the Minister that if elected, his administration would focus on the thematic areas of the present administration in the state.

In his remarks, the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who also contested for the ticket of the party in the Governorship primary, Deedat Ozigi, thanked the Minister for her support, saying majority of the aspirants were behind Ododo to take Kogi State forward.

