FG: Senate Can’t Stop Demolition at Ikeja Airport  

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Federal Government has insisted that the Senate has no right to stop the ongoing demolition of offices belonging to agencies doing aviation activities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, made the government position known on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Responding to a reporter’s question on the issue, Sirika emphasised that the Senate resolution is merely advisory and cannot stop the government from doing its work.

The Minister’s remark was in reaction to a motion by the Senate directing the government to halt the demolition to allow the Senate Committee on Aviation, chaired by Senator Biodun Olujimi, to intervene. 

Olujimi had drawn the attention of the red chamber to the warning strike threatened by the Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers.

