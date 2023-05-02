Secondary, Primary Schools’ Teachers End Strike in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Public secondary and primary schools teachers in Akwa Ibom State have called off the four days strike initiated against the state government.

The industrial action was called off following resolutions reached by the state government with the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) at the end of a closed-door meeting held last Sunday evening

The meeting was presided over by the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, at Government House in Uyo.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the state Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Development, Mr. Aniefiok Nkom, affirmed that the state government and the labour leaders have dialogued to a compromise on the issues that gave rise to the industrial action, and described the resolution as a win-win outcome.

“It was a very peaceful meeting. The governor saw what needed to be done and the NLC also saw what was delaying the process. So it was a win-win situation and the matters enumerated by NUT chairman have been resolved,” Nkom said.

Also, the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, thanked the governor for taking prompt actions to ensure that schools in the state resume.

This, she said, was indicative of the premium Governor Emmanuel places on education and his workers-friendly disposition.

On his part, the state Chairman of NUT, Edet Emenyi, lauded the governor’s disposition towards the teachers, assuring them that teachers would return to classrooms for the commencement of academic activities.

“Issues bothering on teachers’ welfare and nonpayment of allowances have been resolved today (yesterday).

“On that note, the teeming teachers in Akwa Ibom State are ready to call off the strike,” he stated.

The state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Sunny James, who was also present at the meeting, expressed the solidarity of the state workers with the teachers, saying the teachers’ demand for unpaid entitlements, including leave grants, refund of 7.5 per cent deductions for contributory pension and other issues were extensively deliberated upon and resolved accordingly.