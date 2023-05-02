  • Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023

Iwobi Rescues Vital Point for Everton in Draw with Leicester

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, rescued a vital point for Everton in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Premier League relegation rivals Leicester City.

The Nigerian international capitalised on Jordan Pickford’s crucial penalty save when he stopped James Maddison making it 3-1 just before the break.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s spot-kick opened the scoring, his first goal since October, before it was cancelled out by Caglar Soyuncu.

Jamie Vardy’s goal sent Leicester ahead and Maddison missed the chance to put the hosts in control, with Iwobi levelling soon after the re-start.

Realistically, a point did little to aid either side’s Premier League survival hopes in the short-term, although it did lift Leicester out of the bottom three on goal difference. Everton remain second bottom, a point from safety, with four games left. May 2 marks the seventh anniversary of the Foxes’ Premier League triumph in 2016.

