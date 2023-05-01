  • Monday, 1st May, 2023

Police Nab Drunken Inspector in Kwara

Nigeria | 48 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara state police command at the weekend  arrested Police Inspector over his alleged excessive drinking of alcohol while on duty post  in the state.

Already, the command has ordered the suspected senior police officer to undergo a  medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health.

A statement issued in Ilorin  by the state  Commissioner of Police(CP) Mr. Paul  Odama, signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, also stated that, the proper medical examination of the affected senior police officer became imperative  as it was  observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic.

The statement read: “The Kwara State Police Command is miffed with the highly repulsive video of a police inspector by the name of Stephen Yohana presently making the rounds on various social media platforms.

“After  viewing the video, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, swiftly directed that the policeman be identified and arrested.

“The Command wishes to state that the police inspector who is attached to Share

Division in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State has been identified and discovered to be currently undergoing medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health, as it was  observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic.

“The result of his medical examination will determine the next action to be taken against him”.

The statement, however added: “Consequently, the CP has directed that the inspector be put under close  observation by his immediate supervisor, the Divisional Police Officer of Share Division pending the conclusion of his treatment.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.