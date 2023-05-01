Police Nab Drunken Inspector in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara state police command at the weekend arrested Police Inspector over his alleged excessive drinking of alcohol while on duty post in the state.

Already, the command has ordered the suspected senior police officer to undergo a medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the state Commissioner of Police(CP) Mr. Paul Odama, signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, also stated that, the proper medical examination of the affected senior police officer became imperative as it was observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic.

The statement read: “The Kwara State Police Command is miffed with the highly repulsive video of a police inspector by the name of Stephen Yohana presently making the rounds on various social media platforms.

“After viewing the video, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, swiftly directed that the policeman be identified and arrested.

“The Command wishes to state that the police inspector who is attached to Share

Division in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State has been identified and discovered to be currently undergoing medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health, as it was observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic.

“The result of his medical examination will determine the next action to be taken against him”.

The statement, however added: “Consequently, the CP has directed that the inspector be put under close observation by his immediate supervisor, the Divisional Police Officer of Share Division pending the conclusion of his treatment.”