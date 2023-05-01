Justice Odili Appointed as Chairperson of Call A Lawyer 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A group of young legal practitioners committed to providing pro bono legal services and representation to vulnerable, indigent and marginalized individuals and communities, Call A Lawyer, has appointed a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Peter-Odili, to serve as the Chairperson of its Advisory Board.

The group in a statement by its Founder, Ekpa Stanley Ekpa, said the honour was in recognition of her credentials of leadership excellence, meritorious service to Nigeria in the area of judiciary and commitment to humanity.

He stated that in her new role, Justice Odili will guide the young lawyers in achieving their objectives of representing the underprivileged in rural communities.

Ekpa added that to further honour the retired Justice of the Supreme Court, the group was planning the maiden edition of the Nigerian Human Rights Conference to mark the 76th commemoration of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

According to him, the conference will bring together stakeholders within the human rights community to discuss efficient ways to promote and protect human rights for everyone in Nigeria, stating that as part of the conference there will be Justice Mary Odili Mentorship Program.

He disclosed that the mentorship program was designed to create a window of learning opportunities for young lawyers and law students, noting that participants will be selected to reflect their career interests; trained and matched to a mentor, who helps to influence the Fellow for career growth and success.

He said, “The conference seeks to identify and proffer practicable solutions to the challenges of human rights abuse and justice delivery in Nigeria. Ensure multi-stakeholders’ accountability in preserving human rights in Nigeria.”

Speaking in the same vein, a Project Director in Call A Lawyer, Muhammad Tahir, said the decision to hold the Nigerian Hunan Rights Conference in honour of Justice Odili, is a “way to inspire the next generations of Nigerians on the benefits of good values in pursuits of one’s career, diligence, hard work and excellence in life – which represents core values of the honouree (Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, CFR).”

Justice Odili in her acceptance remarks