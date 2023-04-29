Real Estate Conference ‘Unleash 4 Takeover’ to Hold May

As part of efforts to continue improving the real estate business in Africa, Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel View are organising a conference with the theme: ‘Unleash 4 Takeover’ which will take place in Lagos next month.

The conference which will take place at the popular Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, has topics such as ‘Reshaping Real Estate in Africa’ where notable speakers like Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo of the Nedcomoaks, Vusi Thembekwayo, Wayne Berger, Dr. Allen Onyema (CON), the chief executive officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dickson Nsofor, Dare Arigbede, and many others will be in attendance.

Unleash 4 Takeover Conference is expected to run from 8a.m. to 6p.m. from May 1st to 3rd 2023 with ample time for networking and connecting with like-minded professionals.

According to the Convener, Mrs. Ichechi Okonkwo, the over 1,500 participants will have the opportunity to learn from award-winning entrepreneurs, bestselling authors, CEOs of leading companies, and more, as they share their knowledge and expertise on a broad range of subjects.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition of the conference in 2022 left an unforgettable impact in the hearts of participants and the real estate industry at large.

The two-day conference will be filled with insights from top industry experts and will be wrapped up with a gala night on the 3rd of May, 2023.

The event which sponsored by Citadel Views Estate and Victoria Crest Homes, is supported by Fidelity Bank PLC, Pennek, Donnac Paint, Rigdewell, Awka Millennium,

Lassa, Lasera, Machpolo properties, Imperial Mortgage bank, NTDA and Lands Bureau, Bozac Castle Mews, Dream Court Facility, Dream Estate Lekki Limited, Capital Gardens Estate and Laundry King.