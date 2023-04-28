THE NEED TO PRIORITISE EDUCATION

The current situation of Nigerian students trapped in Sudan as a result of a battle for hegemony between two leaders of the country has caused many Nigerians to reflect about our welfare as citizens.

Many people have wondered why any Nigerian would prefer to go to Sudan to study instead of their own country. Others have poignantly resolved the puzzle with an explanation that our country pays less attention to education compared to Sudan.

Any how one may look at it, there is an undeniable causal nexus between our country’s abandonment of the education sector and the increasing numbers of citizens who leave the country to get education abroad.

From 2017 to 2022, ASUU went on strike for 21 months, leaving the students to bear the pains of abandonment and setbacks.

Despite this frustration, as citizens, we keep renewing our hope for change in this country amidst daily disappointments from our governments. We have done so in recent times through massive engagement of the 2023 general election. We hope that the sore situation of our tertiary education under this administration will end during the swearing in of the President-elect. This malady must not manifest in any other form. Lack of adequate investments in our education has left an insatiable void in the sector and the citizens who obviously value education are panting and over stretched. Wherever they can find good education is where they definitely will go.

Humans everywhere in the world deserve an environment which will help them to actualize their purpose in life. This in fact is an unassailable ingredient of the principle of law of any country and Nigeria is not left out. One of the three important elements of the concept of the rule of law as was determined at the Delhi Congress of International Commission of Jurists, 1959, states; “The establishment of social, economic and cultural conditions which permit men to live in dignity and to fulfil their legitimate aspirations.”

Our 1999 Constitution (as altered) confirms this as the primary function of government and assert in Section 14(2)(b) that Security and Welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

Any government which fails to provide the necessary conditions of life that will favour the flourishing of her citizens has failed.

We expect a lot from the incoming president and will not accept the continuance of this perennial gap between promise and performance. While we do not expect him to perform magic in bringing the country to a state of El dorado overnight, we hope on him to strengthen our vital institutions, one of which is education. Senator Udo Udoma said and I agree, that, men are powerless to secure the future, institutions alone fix the destiny of nations.

The 1999 Constitution (as amended) in Section 18(1) provides; “Government shall direct its policy towards ensuring that there are equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels”.

A resolve by the incoming President to pay huge attention to the education sector would be a minimal undertaking to transform this country. This is our right as a people and we hope he will be inclined to the duty of protecting this right. It is the least thing we expect him to do amongst many other things.

David Antia, Antiadavid3@gmail.com