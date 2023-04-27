Google Reveals Top Sustainability Related Trends in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Google has released data highlighting the top sustainability-related trends in Nigeria, which showcases Nigerians’ growing interest in environmental issues, as they search for answers to questions and learn more about the pressing concerns of our planet.

According to the data, Nigerians are showing a strong desire to understand environmental terms and concepts, such as global warming and climate change. In simple terms, global warming is the gradual increase in Earth’s temperature due to human activities, while climate change refers to the wider effects of global warming, including changes in weather patterns and more extreme weather events. Both of these issues have a major impact on Nigeria’s environment, economy, and society.

Google’s data reveals the top trending topics in Nigeria, reflecting the country’s growing concerns and interests. Among these concerns, the devastating 2022 floods, which affected 33 out of 36 states, and displaced over two million people, underscores the significance of this issue. With a vast coastline and numerous rivers, Nigeria is particularly vulnerable to flooding, which can wreak havoc on communities, agriculture, and infrastructure. Consequently, Nigerians are increasingly searching for solutions to manage and mitigate the impacts of flooding.

The top trending topics are: Flood; Carbon neutrality; Environmental, social, and corporate governance; Tropical cyclone; Climate change; Landsliding; Solar power; Heat wave; Solar lamp and Climate

Reflecting on the findings, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager, West Africa, Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, emphasised the importance of individual and collective action, He said: “Climate change is one of humanity’s most urgent challenges, and Earth Month is an opportunity for all of us to consider how we can make a difference. By providing accessible information on environmental topics, we hope to empower Nigerians to take action for a more sustainable future. It’s not just about what Google does; it’s about how we can all work together to protect our planet.”