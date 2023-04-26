Mustapha, NIMC Boss, Others to Discuss Data-driven Engagement at Communication, Development Confab

•Sule, Lalong, Ume, others to be honoured

James Emejo in Abuja



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, is expected to declare the fifth edition of the International Conference on Communication and Development in Africa open next Tuesday in Nasarawa State.

Also, Director General/Chief Executive, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, would deliver the keynote address at the occasion alongside state chief executives and policy makers who would be honoured at the ceremony.

The conference, with the theme: “Change Management and Data-Driven Strategic Engagement for Development”, is being hosted by the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), Nasarawa State University, Keffi, holds on May 2nd and 3rd.

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the conference, Mr. Odoh Diego Okenyodo, in a statement, said over 20 pioneers of development communication and others who have advanced the practice are scheduled for honors at the forthcoming event.

However, Executive Director of ISDEVCOM, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, pointed out that the awards are part of the institute’s fifth anniversary celebrations and dedicated to the promotion of dialogue between the academia and the society for national development.

He said, “We want to acknowledge the roles played by pioneer researchers, theorists, practitioners and different stakeholders in communicating development.”

Also speaking, on the conference, the Vice- Chancellor of the university, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed, said he remained proud of what ISDEVCOM had achieved in a short span of five years, one of which is organising the conference on communication and development in Africa.

He said, “I am glad that this conference has become a veritable gathering of diverse experts from the academia and practitioners in development communication, alongside policy makers, civil society organisations, key government institutions and the media, and this edition is throwing light on how data has been a driver of strategic engagement for development.”

The institute is credited with championing curriculum development in Science Communication in Africa, partnering with Sci-Dev of London and funded by Robert Bosch Stiftung of Germany.

ISDEVCOM popularised Science Communication in Nigerian universities and also mentored the Makarere University of Uganda as well as other institutions internationally.

Meanwhile, the honourees include Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi A. Sule; Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong; Chief James Ume (Ike Abam Onyerubi), who is the Founder, Unubiko Foundation, Abuja/Publisher, The Whistler; founder of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria Centre of Excellence on Development Communication, Prof. Ogah Steve Abah; Director General of the Nigeria Television Authority, Mallam Salihu Adbulhamid Dembos; former Director General of NTA, Professor Tonnie Iredia; and former Vice Chancellor of NSUK, Prof. Mohammed Akaro Mainoma.

Others are the Director General, Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Prof. P.C. Onyenekwe; Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, Mr. Samson Itodo, Center for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), Mrs. Babafunke Fagbemi, Executive Director of African Radio Drama Association (ARDA), Mrs Data Phido and Country Coordinator of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Nigeria Chapter, Dr. Rose Gidado.

According to the organising committee, institutional recognition for excellence in development communication will be awarded to ActionAid Nigeria and the Lagos-based Development Communication Network.

Others to receive the awards include Chairman of the Plateau State Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Fabong Jemchang Yildam; Chairman NUJ Abuja Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche; Per Second News, Mr Femi Soneye; National Biotechnology Development Agency, Professor Maxwell Gidado, SAN, and the first Bassa PhD holder who is the Aguma of Turunku, Toto LGA, HRH Dr. David Tukura.