House Speakership: New Members-elect Back Betara

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu’s ongoing campaign for the Speakership of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly gained a boost, as New Members-elect across the South West, South East, South South as well as North West, North East and North Central geopolitical zones unanimously pledged support for his aspiration.

The delegation which departed Nnamdi Azikwe international airport, Abuja arrived at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State at 12 noon.

The group photographs sighted by our Correspondent showed members from different political parties to include the All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), among others indicated that the meeting was held in Enugu to create more awareness on their readiness to deliver on their mandate.

The Leader of the delegation, Hon. Ismail Haruna Dabo, APC member representing Toro Federal Constituency Bauchi State disclosed that members of the Group are New Members-elect from various Political Parties.

He said: “We are New Members-elect from different political parties and irrespective of our party affiliations we have resolved to suport Muktar Betara Aliyu.”

According to the lawmaker, the 360 Members-elect who amongst them have decided to embark on a zone to zone campaign will be inducted in batches on May 7th and 14th, 2023 in Abuja according to the notice issued by the National Assembly management hence the need to begin work in earnest

Dabo said: “In furtherance of his campaign, Hon. Betara who doubles as Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, has proved to the world that he is capable of leading the over 300 lawmakers. As you know, we do not want a bully as a leader in the 10th House of Representatives that is why he is our annointed candidate and we chose to begin awareness from Enugu,” he noted.

Other lawmakers who spoke during the meeting, unanimously affirmed that Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu is suited for the job.

While unveiling their Campaign itinerary, they said their resolve to commence zone to zone tour, Hon. Dabo said: “the idea is to create more create awareness on the man they believe will lead them to pilot the affairs of the Green Chamber in the next democratic dispensation hence the need for others to join the moving train.”

The New members elect said the Solidarity tour which kicks off from the South East region will take the delegation to the South West and South South.

He added that the delegation is also working across all the geo-political zones in Northern parts of the country where Hon. Betara enjoyed unflinching support.

Another member of the Group who spoke under anonymity said: “I wish to state categorically that the nationwide solidarity tour which was organised for our Political Leader and Associate, Rt. Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu is encouraging and promising.

“So far, we’ve been able to gather all members elect and we will cover virtually all the States across the country. It will be a dream come true. The outpour of support is overwhelming and I can tell report that it is a worthwhile venture and a win-win for all of us, irrespective of the political affiliation, tribe or religion. Without mincing words, the solidarity being enjoyed by Rt. Honourable Betara is unprecedented and I think it’s even good for the President-elect and the APC to see such lawmaker like Honourable Muktar Betara Aliyu to express interest for the position of Number Four Citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He (Hon. Betara) does not only enjoy the support of the APC Members-elect but more importantly the Members of the Opposition Parties are so supportive and ready to go along with him, in the bid to pave way for a progressive Parliament and Country that we will all be proud to call our own and the future generations. Insha Allah, the election that will take place during the inauguration may end up being an adoption,” he said.

House Speakership: New Members-elect Back Betara

