Tinubu: Disregard Rumour About My Health, I’m Ready for the Task Ahead

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Monday arrived Abuja from France after a month’s rest and declared his readiness for the task ahead.

He also urged Nigerians to disregard rumours about his health, saying he is very strong.

Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21 to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Since Tinubu travelled out of the country, there had been rumours especially by the opposition parties about his state of health.

Nevertheless, his return Monday has put an end to the rumours concerning his alleged ill-health.

However, as early as 12 noon, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters of Tinubu thronged the streets of Abuja to receive the president-elect.

Tinubu arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 4:30 pm to the waiting hands of enthusiastic associates and supporters.

The President-elect was in company with his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, and his son, Seyi Tinubu.

Tinubu who was cheered by party faithful and supporters headed straight to his vehicle after a brief stop over to acknowledge supporters who had thronged the Airport to welcome him.

His convoy left the airport at about 4:51 pm to the city centre.

However, while other supporters and party faithful who had been anticipating his arrival laid siege to the Defence House in Maitama and the party’s Presidential Campaign office at Central Business District, the president-elect headed straight to his house in Asokoro.

Meanwhile, a statement issued Monday by the Office of President-elect and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, said Tinubu told supporters that having observed the much needed rest he was refreshed.

Speaking to the tumultuous crowd who followed him home, the President-elect said: “I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead.

“Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”

Asked about his plans for the country, he said he had been consulting and planning with a view to putting together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.

Among those at the airport to receive him were: Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as well as Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger), former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Also at the airport were former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman, South, Emma Enekwu, and National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

Others were: Senators Barau Jibril, Adeola Olamilekan Yayi, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Sabi Abdullahi and Adelere Oriolowo as well as the Secretary of the recently-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, Hon. Babajimi Benson and Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Director of media and publicity in the dissolved Presidential Campaign Council.