Newcastle Massacre Spurs 6-1 to Consolidate Top Four Pursuit 

Newcastle United humiliated Tottenham Hotspur with five goals in 21 stunning first-half minutes as they ran out easy 6-1 winners in what was billed as a showdown for a top-four spot.

Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak each scored twice and Joelinton added another as Newcastle scythed through a porous visiting defence that was already under the spotlight from last week’s defeat against Bournemouth.

Harry Kane pulled one back in the second half at St James’ Park but Callum Wilson added a sixth to complete the rout shortly after coming off the bench.

The embarrassing defeat is a significant blow to Spurs’ dwindling hopes of securing Champions League qualification – but in contrast the Magpies are now in a commanding position to finish in the top four as they climb to third.

Inspired by an electric atmosphere, Newcastle started with pace and ferocity, taking just 62 seconds to open the scoring.

Joelinton drove inside from the edge of the box and his low shot was parried weakly by Hugo Lloris into the path of Murphy, who was there to smash in the loose ball.

Speaking after the match, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insisted that Murphy has become a key member of his side, having previously been on the periphery.

“It’s not often you have a start like that in a game, especially one of such importance,” Howe said.

“Jacob has grown into the team, he’s got a lot of qualities, he can play various positions and he took his goals very well today.”

RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham

Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham

FA CUP

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

*(Man Utd agg. 7-6)

LA LIGA

Barcelona 1-0 Atletico

Sevilla 2-1 Villarreal

Mallorca 3-1 Getafe

SERIE A

Empoli 0-3 Inter

Udinese 3-0 Cremonese

AC Milan 2-0 Lecce

Juventus 0-1 Napoli