  • Monday, 24th April, 2023

Don’t Allow Elections to Divide Us, Cleric Urges Political Leaders

Nigeria | 52 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Amir of the Daaru-r- Rahmat (DARMAT) Islamic Organisation, Sheikh Musibaudeen Olawale, has advised political leaders in the country not to allow the just concluded general election to divide the country, rather to cement the country’s unity, peace and progress.

This is just as the organisation fed about 500 people during the just concluded Ramadan fast while five persons, including non-members, were empowered through its Zakat outreach so as to reduce poverty in the society.

In a statement issued in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, to mark the  celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr, Sheikh Olawale stated that: “Nigeria  is our country; we don’t have another country, and we must be united to move the country forward.”

According to the statement, “No doubt, the election is over and we have all learnt one or two lessons to reshape the future of such.

“The methods of the ecosystem would be of our benefit where everyone comes together as a unit to address our challenges in an effort of an individual to create a serene environment and nip in the bud any unruffled or vices of destruction.

“All our leaders should remember that this life is a sojourn for all of us and we shall account all our deeds before the Creator of universe.”

While calling Muslims faithful in the country to allow the teachings of the Ramadan season to continue to thrive in their day-to-day actions, Olawale said: “The development would go a long way in advancing the course of Islam and also be the brother’s keeper.

