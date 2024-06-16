Edo Guber: Obi Leads Akpata to Oba of Benin, Seeks Royal Blessings ahead of Election

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday led the Edo State governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Olumide Akpata, on a courtesy call on the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to seek his blessings ahead of the election.



Obi, while thanking the Oba for his fatherly role, said the nation can only be great if there are free, fair, and credible elections.



He said that he believes that with the prayers of the Oba, the party can make headway as it begins its political campaigns ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state.



Speaking also, the Edo State governorship candidate of the party, Akpata said he was at the palace with the national leadership of the party to seek the Oba’s blessings and to inform him that he is commencing his political campaigns.



Akpata said it would be very wrong for him to go on with his campaign without him visiting for his blessings.



He said he believes that the Oba prayers will go a long way as he embarks on his mission of rescuing the state.

Akpata said that the party is strong and vibrant to wrestle power and deliver the dividends of democracy to the 18 local government areas of the state.



Responding, the Oba of Benin, while welcoming them to his palace, said he wishes them well as they take their political campaigns through the length and breadth of the state.



Earlier, the presidential candidate of the party was received at the state’s party secretariat before embarking on a road walk through major parts of the Benin metropolis.



He was received amidst fanfare by the party faithful in the state just as the party inaugurated its campaign secretariat in Benin City.