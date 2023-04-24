Buhari Leaves for Accra Tuesday to Attend Maritime Security Summit 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Accra to attend the Third Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, (GGC) convened by President Nana Akuffo-Ado of Ghana.

The president, according to a statement issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, is billed to participate and deliver remarks at the high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the region.

As the immediate past Chairman of the Assembly, President Buhari had championed collective efforts by Member States of the region, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

In June 2019, Nigeria’s National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, (POMO Act), which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery and other unlawful acts against a ship.

The president will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd); the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among other government officials.