A’Ibom Gov Pledges Peaceful Transition

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition to the incoming administration.

He stated this at the weekend when he took delivery of the report of the Transition/Handing-over Notes Drafting Committee during an enlarged State Executive Council meeting.

The governor, who presided over the meeting at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House in Uyo, pledged continuous support for the incoming administration for its smooth running of the state.

According to him, “It is going to be a very peaceful, seamless transition. That’s why our transition report is early enough so that they can understudy, and the committee he is going to set can advise him accordingly on how to go about it in its implementation.

“We owe the incoming administration all the support and all the explanations to help them succeed.”

The governor, who described the committee report as detailed and accurate, commended the members for their due diligence and timeliness in drafting and delivering the report.

He thanked the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for ensuring transparency and unrestricted access to information on government dealings during the compilation.

The governor assured the state that no grey areas would be left on government spending during his tenure, and sued for maximum cooperation and support from civil servants and public office holders for the incoming administration.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Mrs. Ekerebong Umoh, thanked the governor and his team for finding her and her team worthy to serve the state in such capacity and for allowing them freehand to review government operations in all MDAs in the state within the period.

Umoh said the committee was delighted to join the people of Akwa Ibom State to extol the indelible milestones of the outgoing administration and wished the incoming administration peace and availability of resources to build upon the achievements of the current administration.