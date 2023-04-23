Davido Storms Glo-sponsored African Voices Playmakers

African Voices Playmakers, Globacom-sponsored magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN), returns this week with one of the continent’s most successful showbiz personalities, David Adedeji Adeleke, in a 30-minute exposè of his life and career.

Popularly known by his stage name, Davido, the 2015 graduate of Music from Babcock University, Nigeria, rose to fame after releasing “Dami Duro”, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo (2012), from which six additional singles—”Back When”, “Ekuro”, “Overseas”, “All of You”, “Gbon Gbon”, and “Feel Alright”—were taken.

By 2012, Davido had gained wide applause as he won the Next Rated award at The Headies. Between 2013 and 2015, he released the hit singles “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)”, “Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money”.

In 2016, Davido founded the record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), which has since become a launching pad for various artistes. He won Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards, by 2019, he was listed as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine and in February 2021, appeared on Time magazine’s Time 100 Next List.

He released his latest album entitled Timeless on March 31, 2023.

Reputed as one of the most followed African artistes on both Instagram and Twitter, he will feature on the CNN Channel 401 beginning Saturday at 11.30a.m. Repeats of the programme will come up on Sunday 4.30a.m. and 7.30 p.m. on the same channel.