APC Dissolves Presidential Campaign Council

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the conclusion of the 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The PCC was inaugurated September 2022 with the Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong as the Director General and James Faleke as its Secretary.

However, the dissolution of the PCC was contained in a statement issued Sunday and jointly signed by Lalong and the Governor of Plateau state, Simon Bako Lalong and Faleke.

The PCC expressed its appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign, saying the party could not have achieved this level of success without his single-mindedness, commitment, and forthrightness.

The council also thanked members, leaders and supporters for working assiduously for the resounding victory of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The council said: “Since the campaign council began in September 2022, we have witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide and in the diaspora towards securing the majority popular votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket.

“The journey has been a worthy one with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members particularly, the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates.

“However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect. This has become necessary to re-tune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The process of transitioning into a new era of a Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in. Our democracy is stronger when we all participate in the political process with patriotism.We would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your support, dedication, and hard work,” it added.