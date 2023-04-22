Sule Calls on Nigerians to Continue Praying for Peace

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia





Nasararwa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday called on all Nigerians to continue praying for the sustenance of peace, security and socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria.

The governor stated this in his 2023 Eid-el-fitr message, even as he also called on people of the state to continue to tolerate each other’s beliefs and values in order to sustain peace, harmony, socio-cultural and economic prosperity.

“In this regard, I wish to assure our brothers from other regions in the country that Nasarawa State is a miniature society that accommodate all and sundry, irrespective of tribe, region, religion or any other creed.

“I, therefore, call on all citizens to remain law abiding and pursue their lawful means of livelihood with no fear of molestation,” he maintained.

The governor, however, enjoined all Muslims to remain steadfast in applying the virtues of Ramadan by adhering to sustained supplication, hospitality and good neighbourliness.

“The spirit of sharing in our daily activities should be our watchword,” Sule stressed.