Shettima, Zulum, Shehu Lead Muslims to Eid in Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri





The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, alongside the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, led thousands of Muslim faithful in Borno State to observe Eid prayers in Maiduguri.

The two Raka’at prayers were led by the Imam Eidain of Borno, Imam Shettima Saleh, at Ramat Square, Borno’s central Eid ground.

Other dignitaries at the Eid ground include the Deputy Governor of Borno, Umar Kadafur, Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) National Vice Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari.

Others are Borno Central Senator-elect, Kaka Shehu Lawan, members of the state and National Assembly, House of Representatives-elect, Bukar Talba, and some members of the state executive council.

Delivering his Eid sermon, Imam Saleh reiterated on the importance of fasting six days of the month of Shauwal.

Prayers were offered for the restoration of total peace in Borno, the North-east and the entire country.

Meanwhile, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, hosted an annual Sallah Durbar to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

The Durbar festival is an age-long tradition observed on Sallah days with district heads, village and ward heads among other title holders and royal families match pass on horses adorned with traditional regalia.

At the Durbar were Governor Zulum, Vice President-elect, Shettima, top government officials and several APC officials with thousands of residents of Maiduguri in attendance.

The Durbar was held at the Palace of the Shehu of Borno.