Police Arrest Seven Suspected Kidnappers in Kaduna, Recover Arms

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Seven suspected kidnappers terrorising communities in Kaduna State have been arrested by the police.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, said in a statement yesterday that the suspected kidnappers were arrested on Thursday in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said arms and ammunitions were recovered from them following a search.

The statement said, “At about 1320hrs, a patrol team attached to Saminaka Area Command in conjunction with hunters group in Lere LGA apprehended one Yusuf Idi ‘M’ aged 25yrs along with six (6) others at Mariri Village in Lere LGA.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to have carried out series of kidnappings, culpable homicide and armed robberies in the said area.

“When an immediate search was conducted on the suspects, an AK 47 rifle with 14 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunitions, one locally fabricated long range double-barrel gun used for expending 12-guage live cartridges and one locally made pistol that uses .9mm live ammunition were recovered.”

Jalige said, preliminary investigations were ongoing adding that efforts were being intensified to recover more arms and ammunition.

He said, “The general area is presently calm and peaceful, while rigorous patrols and surveillance continues.”

Jalige said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, commended the officers and men for the arrest and recoveries and “warned that any person with the thought of committing any form of crime should have a rethink or risk being neutralised or arrested by the well motivated operatives of the command.”

The statement assured law abiding citizens in the state to go about their lawful businesses as a heavy deployment of police personnel had been made to all nooks and crannies of the state ahead of the Sallah celebrations.