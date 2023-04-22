Paul Onuachu: From Genk’s Cult Hero to Saints’ Despair  

Two seasons ago, Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu warmed his himself into the heart of KRC Genk’s fans when his 33 goals helped the team win the Jupiler Pro League culminating in being voted the league’s best player and also winning the highest goal scorer award. Ultimately, the Nigerian became the toast of many big clubs in Europe but stayed put with Genk. The following season, inspite of his playing time reduced, his 21 goal was still enough to emerge joint top scorer in the league and this season, he was already on 16 goals before a winter move to Premier League side, Southampton, a decision that has proven to be retrogressive as playing time has not come easy for the Eagle whose last action was a 76th minute introduction against Arsenal yesterday and may find himself playing in the English Championship except a miracle happens

Inspite emerging top scorers twice in the Jupiler Pro League, Paul Onuachu did still not enjoy the kind of accolades bestowed on top clinical finishers as the Belgian League is not highly rated as one of Europe’s big leagues. The striker eventually moved to the Premier League-Southampton, during the January transfer window but its proving to be a poor decision for the Nigerian afterall, as playing time is not only hard to come by, his team is on the verge of being relegated.

With last weekend’s loss to Crystal Palace in front of the St. Mary’s faithful and yesterday draw to Arsenal, the Saints remain at the bottom of the table, three points behind Everton from safety, while lying ahead of them are matches against Premier League heavyweight sides- Newcastle and Liverpool, and all hope of staying in the English top flight seems to have diminished.

Onuachu signed for Southampton on transfer deadline day from Belgian side Genk after amassing a tally of 16 goals in 19 Jupiler Pro League games this season. Standing at 6ft 7in tall, it comes as no surprise that the majority of his goals have been scored with headers.

His physical presence was expected to be an asset for a Southampton side that are languishing at the foot of the Premier League table with just 17 goals from their 21 matches when Onuachu moved to St. Mary’s. Onuachu, who has spent 10 seasons in the Danish and Belgian top-flights before a dream move to England, believes his physique is suited for the Premier League, especially with the likes of set-piece master James Ward-Prowse alongside him.

He told the Southampton website then: “I think it had to be now or never. I think I’m at the right age and I think I had to take this challenge and test myself, to impact my team. Hopefully we do something great together.

“It’s a decision I took because coming to Southampton and playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world, I’m coming to really impact my own team – it’s something big for me in my career. I have always followed the Premier League, watching it week in week out, seeing the games. It’s a whole different ball game, the intensity, the duels. Every player dreams of playing in the Premier League, and of course I’m happy to be here. I think I have the physique, I have the height, I have the size. Let the battle begin.

“Of course it helps a lot, having this height. I’m in there with my height to make a difference in the box, so I think that’s why God gave me this height! If I have the right balls in the box, of course you can see my height will tell.

It was not to be however, as Onuachu seems not to fit into the Sainsts style and playing in the Championship next season looms for the Nigerian.

Onuachu had said then that he was aware of the task at hand and he was looking to make a difference. How well he must have realised now how insurmountable the task is remains to the seen.

“I’m very motivated, it’s a huge challenge. Coming here we are last on the table and everybody is working to really try to leave the relegation zone. It’s a huge challenge, not just for me but for everybody in the team. I’m going to give it all if I have the chance to play, and try to help the team to survive,” he had said then.

Following the February firing of Nathan Jones as manager after eight league games, manager Ruben Selles has presided over 10 games, with Onuachu hardly starting three of them.

Two seasons ago, when he scored 33 league goals and was awarded the Best Player in Belgium, the Super Eagles striker was expected to seal a move away from the club. However, despite links to Lyon, Arsenal, and West Ham, Genk kept him, but Onuachu has never hidden his desire to leave Genk but he has been professional about it.

Interestingly, his previous team is presently leading the Belgian Pro League, and they have a strong chance of qualifying for European competition next season even if they do not win the title.