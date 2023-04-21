Buhari Celebrates Last Sallah as President 

.Says he can’t wait to return to Daura

.Seeks forgiveness from those he wronged

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday celebrated his last Sallah at the State House, Abuja, saying he can’t wait to go home after eight years of governing the nation.

Speaking at the Ninth and final Sallah homage paid to him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the

President, described himself as being lucky, to have led Nigeria in various capacity – governor, Minister, Head of State and President.

He thanked the residents of Abuja for tolerating him in the last close to eight years.

According to him: “I can’t wait to go home…I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people. I have got what I have asked and will quietly retire to my home town in Daura.”

He said he considered the Sallah celebration as a good coincidence to say goodbye and to “thank you for tolerating me for eight years.”

“I am counting the days. Democracy is a good thing otherwise how can somebody from the other side be a president for two terms? My home town to Niger Republic is eight kilometers.

“I honestly consider myself very lucky, I was made a governor, minister of petroleum, head of state in uniform, then after three attempts, God through technology and PVC, I became president. I tried 2007, 2011 and 2015 and ended up at Supreme Court three times.”

President Buhari chastised those who said he cannot get justice at the court, recalling that all Supreme Court justices in all the election cases he took to court were all from the north and Muslims and yet he lost.

He said through technology and the permanent voters card (PVC), he was able to make it in 2015 to Aso Rock.

His words: “I think this is a very good coincidence for me to say goodbye to you and to thank you for tolerating me for more than seven and half years now. I assure you, I have deliberately arranged to be as far away from you as possible not because I don’t appreciate the love you’ve shown to me, but because I think I’ve gotten what I have asked and I would rather quietly retire to my hometown.

“Having been a Governor, Minister and the President twice, I think God has given me an incredible opportunity to serve as your president. And I thank God for that. So, please whoever feels I have done wrong to, we are all humans. There is no doubt I hurt some people and I wish you will pardon me. And those that think that I have hurt them so much, please pardon me.”

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, who led other top government officials on Sallah homage to the President, noted that in few weeks the President will conclude a very successful tenure.

According to him, under the Buhari administration, the FCT witnessed tremendous transformation infrastructure wise.

He thanked the President for appointing him as Minister, saying it’s one position he will cherish for life.

He described the FCT Senator Philip Aduda as a bridge builder despite being in the opposition party, PDP.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the a giant Sallah greetings card to the president.

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, FCT chapter, Rev. Timothy Amakon, thanked God for using President Buhari to transform the nation as well as to maintain peace and development of the country.

He prayed God to continue to strengthen him even after he leaves office to continue to play the role of an elder statesman.

The cleric also prayed that God will help the incoming administration to continue the great work of the Buhari administration.

He commended the Minister of FCT for the good job he has done and prayed that Christians and Muslims will continue to co-exist peacefully.

Also speaking, Executive Director, Al-Halbbiya Foundation, Adeyemi Faud, also confirmed that Christians and Muslims live peacefully in the FCT and commended the cordial relationship between residents of the federal capital of different religions.

He also commended the state of security in the city.

Aduda, on his part, congratulated President Buhari for a successful tenure and thanked God for granting him wisdom to led the nation.

He commended him for tolerating everyone including the opposition.

The ranking Senator prayed for good health, wisdom and long life for the President so that he will always be available to provide wise counsel.