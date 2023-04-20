Impact Amplifier’s Africa Online Safety Fund Application Opens

Emma Okonji

Impact Amplifier (IA) is calling for applications for the award of grants under its $1,000,000 Africa Online Safety Fund (AOSF), which is supported of Google.org.

The Fund will be awarding grants to organisations throughout Africa, but will be focused on four primary countries, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa, that address one or more of the safety issues the internet facilitates.

According to the organisers, there are three categories of funding: Transformative, Maturing and Catalytic. The Transformative projects are intended to be larger in scale, reach multiple geographies and/ or potentially large numbers of beneficiaries, and be scalable as a solution.