Commission Calls for Energy Upgrade to Boost Efficiency for Enhanced Value

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi has called on stakeholders to upgrade the Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS) to boost energy efficiency in the cooling sector for enhanced value.

Abdullahi pointed out that most Air Conditioners in the country fall below internationally acceptable minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) based on energy efficiency ratio (EER).

He made this statement at the one-day stakeholders’ workshop presenting the proposed Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for air conditioners in Nigeria, organised by the Energy Commission of Nigeria, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and others.

He emphasised that Nigeria is the largest market in Africa, which extends to the cooling sector and will continue to witness a surge in demand for air conditioners.

“With the current population growth, coupled with improving lifestyles, urbanisation, and escalating global warming, Nigeria will remain a rapidly expanding market for air conditioners (ACs) and other cooling devices,” he stated.

He assured that the commission will ensure that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria sets standards according to our MEPS and ensure that the cost of products entering the market is reduced.

“The study aimed to empower policymakers and regulators to make informed decisions for updating the MEPS and energy label policies to deliver cost-effective energy savings. The study results formed the basis for outlining new proposed standards for air conditioners in Nigeria.”

In his speech, the acting director of the linkages, research, and consultancy department, Energy Commission of Nigeria, as well as the project director, Mr. Samaila Zaku emphasised that the stakeholders’ workshop is a step towards sustainable development and alignment with Nigeria’s climate goals outlined in the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

He revealed that the commission is embarking on an initiative to expand energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions nationwide.

The head of electrical electronics at SON, Eng. Lawal Ismaila assured that SON will strive to enhance the efficiency of air conditioners in Nigeria and review the standards so that air conditioners consume less energy for effective cooling.

He stated, “SON will ensure that air conditioners use less energy for cooling because they currently consume excessive energy. We cannot afford to waste energy; we need to manage it effectively.”