A’Ibom Gov  Gives Reason for Developing Rural Communities

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has stated that rural communities in the state will continue to reap the dividends of their support to his administration and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with more rural development projects to be unveiled.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday while inaugurating a 3.5km Afaha Iman-Leprosy Hospital road completed with a 0.715Km outfall drainage in Etinan Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “The reason we are concentrating on inaugurating community rural roads within this period is to make two categorical statements-to show the world that we have kept out promise that in our second term, our concentration will be a lot on rural development and today, this is one of those outcomes. Secondly, it is to come back to the community to tell them thank you with projects launch.”

Emmanuel said the Ekpene Obom Leprosy Hospital in Etinan Local Government Area established by the Qua Iboe Church since 1927 was of great significance being among the first generation mission hospitals in the state.

He affirmed that huge revamp works were ongoing in the hospital to reposition it and that the hospital would be renamed upon completion of intervention works.

The governor said: “If you go to that hospital, you’ll see a lot of renovation works going on there. We are trying to change the face of that hospital.

“When we finish everything we are trying to do with the hospital, we will change the name. It won’t be called Leprosy Hospital again. We will give it a better name.”

Also, the state Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, in his presentation of the overview of the project, stated that the road has been built to meet international specifications, having a 150mm laterite sub-base, 150mm crushed stone base and 8mm of wearing course, with two drains on both sides and a special feature of 0.715km outfall drain.

In a goodwill message, the member representing Etinan state constituency in the state House of Assembly, Aniefiok Dennis; Chairman of Etinan, Cletus Ekpo, and political leader of Etinan, Isantim Kenneth Okon, all lauded the achievements of Governor Emmanuel on rural road project, which they acknowledged has brought succour and relief to the people in the community.