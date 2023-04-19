  • Wednesday, 19th April, 2023

Eid-il-Fitr: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

Breaking | 3 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has declared Friday, 21st and Monday, 24th April, 2023, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-il-Fitr celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday.

The minister, while congratulating all Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, called on them to imbibe and practise the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He advised that: “The self-restrain, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper.”

Aregbesola assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to peaceful transition of government following the 2023 successful elections.  

He also assured compatriots of government’s commitment to the provision of security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country.

The minister commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country.

He however urged Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and report suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, adding that security is everybody’s responsibility. 

He admonished Nigerians also to report suspicious activities and persons to the N-Alert application.

Aregbesola wished all Muslims a happy Eid-il-Fitr celebration and prayed that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with them all.

