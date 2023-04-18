Terrorism in Nigeria: Chinese Govt Denies Involvement

•Insists Times of UK’s report irresponsible, unethical

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has expressed dissatisfaction with a media report claiming that Chinese people bribed militants in the country in order to have access to vast mineral reserves.

It insisted that Chinese government and its people have never been involved in any act of terrorism in any part of the country.

The Times of UK had on April 15, published a report, which was later culled by many Nigerian news media.

The Chinese Embassy in a statement published on its website stated: “Our attention has been drawn to a media report titled, ‘Chinese bribed Nigerian militants for access to vast mineral reserves,’ published by The Times of the UK on April 15, 2023. This report, claiming that “Beijing could be indirectly funding terror” in Nigeria, is based on unverified, unclear and unproven information, to which we have to express our strong dissatisfaction and objection.”

It added that: “The Chinese government, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, have always encouraged and urged the Chinese companies and nationals in Nigeria to abide by the laws and regulations of Nigeria, and to implement the local rules and guidance on labour, environment, health and safety, etc, and would continue their efforts in this regard.”

The statement further read: “The Chinese government was and would never be involved in any form of funding terrorism,” maintaining that the allegations contained in the report were, “totally irresponsible and unethical, and the intention of the report is seriously questioned.”

The statement added: “For the past decades, the bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria has brought tangible benefits to our bilateral ties and well-beings of the two peoples. We will continue to work with the Nigerian government to promote development and address security issues.

“We welcome international partners to join our efforts in good faith, but would reject any intention or action that would smear our cooperation.”