Court Remands Bishop for  Alleged Rape of Church Members

Wale Igbintade

Justice Ramon Oshodi of the Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday remanded a pastor, Daniel Oluwafeyiropo in Kirikiri

Correctional Centre pending the time he fulfilled his bail conditions for allegedly raping two of his church members (names withheld).

Olawafeyiropo was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of rape brought against him by the Lagos state government.

The Defendant, who is the founder of ‘I Reign Ministry’ allegedly committed the offences sometimes in June 2020 in Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

His alleged offence contravened Sections 260 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his plea of not guilty to the charge, Justice Oshodi ordered his remand in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

In his bail application argued by his counsel, Mr. Olukunle Oyewole, he urged the court to grant bail to the defendant on liberal terms.

Oyewole submitted that the defendant had been on police administrative bail since May 20, 2022 and had made himself available to the police.

He told court that the defendant was not informed on the day the matter came up for the first time before the court. Adding that, the defendant is a well known religious leader and has shown by his action that he will not jump bail.

In his words: “The offence for which defendant is charged with a bailable offences and he has credible sureties that can stand for him.”

The lead state counsel, Mr. Babjide Boye, in his counter affidavit urged the court to refuse the bail application of the defendant, he urged court use his discretion.

He noted that the offences was a serious one and the likelihood of conviction might put the defendant on flight

risk.

“There is also possibility of the defendant interfering with the prosecution witnesses. He is a bishop of so many branches and if granted bail, he may use his position to influence the prosecution witnesses as he is regarded as a man of authority who has the possibility of committing same crime.”

He therefore, prayed the court to deny the defendant bail because he had failed to provide the court exceptional circumstances to grant him bail.

In his ruling, Justice Oshodi granted the defendant bail of N20 million and two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must be owner of a build up property in Lagos State and the property must be enough to cover the bail sum. “The original document of the landed property must be submitted the chief registrar of Lagos State.

“The sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must have three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State,” he said.

The judge further ordered the defendant to deposit his international passport with the Chief Registrar of the court and ordered acceleration hearing of the case.

He subsequently adjourned the case to May 9, 2023 for trial.