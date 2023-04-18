Aviation Workers’ Strike Forces Passengers to Trek to Airport, Unions Block Access Roads

•Ministry expresses displeasure, urges unions to sheath sword

Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja



Local and international passengers travelling from the Lagos airport yesterday had to walk to the airport with their luggage as aviation unions blocked all roads leading to the airport, from the Oshodi-Ajao-Estate expressway that links to the international terminal and the toll-gate, as well as the Ikeja-airport road that connects the domestic terminals.

This was just as the Ministry of Aviation yesterday, expressed displeasure over the situation in spite of efforts to meet demands of the workers.

The unionists blocked the roads by 8:00 am, so passengers who arrived at the airport had to disembark from their vehicles when they realised they could not drive to the terminals and those on commercial vehicles also had to disembark at the point of the blockade.

The union officials who also blocked strategic areas and entrances to the terminal with their vehicles, were seen singing and chanting solidarity songs and insisting the strike would continue if their demands were not addressed.

Despite the blockade, flights were taking off and landing at the airport as passengers were allowed to enter the terminals to board their flights. But the airlines experienced delays because it took many passengers time to trek to the terminals. With this, some flights had some hours delays.

Dana Air, United Nigeria, Arik Air and Air Peace confirmed to THISDAY that all their scheduled flights operated, but one of the airlines officials told THISDAY that all the flights that took off after 8:00 am experienced delays.

“In fact, some flights were delayed for over one hour due to inability of passengers to arrive at the terminal and check-in on time,” the source added.

Many of the airline workers expressed anxiety about the strike not continuing today, because of the delays and hoped the issues between the workers and government would be resolved, just as officials of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the operators of the major domestic terminal, MMA2, told THISDAY that passenger movement was not disrupted at the facility.

However, aviation unions and government representatives held a meeting on how to end the industrial action. Feelers from the meeting indicated that government urged the unions to call off the strike, citing different reasons, which ranged from foreign airlines already calling and planning to suspend their Nigeria routes and a meeting slated today to finalise some condition of service for the workers, especially NCAA.

They assured that unions’ demand on Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) workers consequential adjustment had been met and that they would receive their April salary.

The unions had earlier in a notice to their members across airports in the country and aviation agencies issued a two-day warning strike to press home their demands for workers’ entitlements.

Their demands included approval and implementation of the agreement Condition of Service (CoS) as agreed between them and the agencies by the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Others included non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for NIMET since 2019, and the planned demolition exercise of all the agency buildings in Lagos by the Minister of Aviation for an airport city project.

The Secretary general, National Union of Transport Employees (NUATE), Ocheme Aba said what the unions want was not appeal or negotiation, but implementation of their demands.

The unions that embarked on the strike included NUATE, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical (AUPCCST) and Recreation Services Employees.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Ministry yesterday, stressed that the strike was unnecessary, saying it would increase the hardship on citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses and negatively impact on Nigeria’s rating globally.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Head, Press, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, Odutayo Oluseyi, explained that management of the Ministry of Aviation was open to continuous engagement with the unions to improve their welfare.

However, this he said, could only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

The statement read in part: “Let me reiterate that while we are appealing to the unions to sheath the sword, the management will view seriously any behaviour by any union likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at our airports.

“It should be noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house.

“The unions should have met with management of agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

“On the Concession of airports, the unions are aware of global practices and for the aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession is the way to go to improve infrastructure and make our airports economically viable as this is without loss of jobs.

“On conditions of service in some of the agencies, it is work in progress. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude.”

Continuing, the statement further read: “The unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalised and about to be paid anytime soon.

“We have always conveyed this information in the several conversations and meetings held with the unions. The management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare.

“The Ministry wishes to appeal to the unions to call off the strike and join hands with management to make the Aviation industry a hub in Africa.”

Relatedly, the aviation union in Abuja, yesterday, threatened total shutdown of the airport Today, thereby alerting passengers.

The General Secretary, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Sikiru Waheed disclosed this to journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Waheed, warned that the second day of the ongoing strike would be more effective than the first day, adding that the first day of the strike was just a warning to the public and the government that they are serious about their demands.

He also urged people who have plans to travel on Tuesday, to shelve their plans, insisting that the industrial action would be a total shutdown.

Passengers arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja were left stranded due to heavy traffic and a union lockdown of the check-in halls, causing long queues and disrupted vehicular movement.

The situation caused chaos and confusion at the airport, with frustrated passengers voicing their displeasure at the lack of communication and assistance from airport officials.