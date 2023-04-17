Kogi Guber: Leke Abejide Emerges as ADC Candidate

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The House of Representatives Member representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Hon. Leke Abejide, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ADC’s primary, which was held peacefully across the 239 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state, had its collation center at the Idri Nana Hotel, Lokoja.

The direct primary election was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials from the state and the national headquarters of the commission with the presence of security agents.

One Mrs. Magdalene Aku, represented the INEC’s chairman at primary while Sadiq Zakaye and one other represented the INEC office in the state.

The National Collation officer of the ADC, Dr, Babalola Ajadi, who announced the result of the primary, said that out of the 9,584 total votes Leke Abejide had 9,456 votes while 128 votes were recorded as invalid.

Ajadi said that having scored the highest valid votes and the only contestant in the primary, Leke Abejide is declared as the winner of the primary and ADC’s candidate in the Nov 11 governorship election.

Speaking after his emergence, Abejide promised to prioritise education, workers welfare, security and infrastructural development if he is elected the governor of the state in November.

He promised to make his detailed manifesto available to all Kogi electorates in the next few weeks.

He pledged to upscale his special education intervention scheme by paying WAEC fees for all students in the 21 LGAs in the state.

The governorship candidate explained that one of the drivers of insecurities in the state is the continued haphazard payment of salaries in the state, which he promised to rectify if elected.