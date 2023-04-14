Speakership: Gbajabiamila Denies Working against Wase, Others

*Says he’ll adhere to APC’s zoning

*283 lawmakers-elect agree to respect zoning, warns against repeat of Saraki, Dogara’s emergence

*Get 23 governors’ endorsement

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied report that he was against the aspiration of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, and some other aspirants seeking to become Speaker in the 10th House.



There had been reports that Gbajabiamila was backing a lawmaker from Kaduna, Tajudeen Abbas, for the speakership position.



But, Gbajabiamila, at a meeting with the aspirants denied the report, promising non-interference in the zoning formula.



Reacting to the latest report via his official Twitter handle, @femigbaja, he said he had not declared support for any of his colleagues, who had declared interest because there’s need to wait for the zoning as he could not work against the interest of his party, the ruling All Progressive Congress.



He wrote, “Today, April 13, 2023, a national daily carried a cover story in which it reported that I was against the aspiration of my deputy, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and some other aspirants to the office of Speaker in the 10th House. I have not declared support for any of my colleagues, who have declared their interest.



“I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the party to complete its zoning exercise as I cannot work against my Party’s interest and position. I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone/media peddling rumours of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith.”



But in a related development, a coalition of returning and new members-elect from all political parties, has vowed to respect the decision of the majority party in the House, APC, on zoning of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker seats, as well as decision of opposition parties on minority leadership of the House in line with parliamentary best practices.



The coalition, known as the “Joint Task – 10th Assembly”, comprised 283 members-elect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).



In a statement signed by the group Chairman, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) and Co-Chairman Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), the lawmakers said the main focus of the coalition is to promote the independence of the legislature; the inter-dependence of the legislature and other Arms of Government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact.



According to them, the coalition has the blessings of 14 APC governors, 9 PDP governors as well as several National Working Committee (NWC) members the ruling and opposition political parties.



Kumo and Chinda said members of the coalition were in agreement with whatever the majority party – APC – decided on zoning.

“Members of the ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’ have agreed to put Nigeria first and allow the majority to form the leadership of the 10th House with other opposition parties playing a major role.



“Those who may want to defy the APC and have a repeat of the 2015 rebellion should remember the consequences of such action on governance as the sour relationship between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the Executive left Nigeria and Nigerians at the receiving end.



“We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding. Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.



“We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognises that the opposition political parties in the House are very key in the formation of the next leadership of the House, hence this coalition shall continue to consult with all the opposition parties,” the statement stated.