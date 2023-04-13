NDDC Set to Inaugurate Electricity Project in Ondo





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has concluded plan to inaugurate a 132/33kv electricity sub-station being constructed by the Commission in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Speaking on the project, NDDC’s Executive Director Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, assured that the project would be completed in the next three months.

The NDDC Executive Director Projects, who spoke during inspection of the project, noted that the electricity sub-station would boost economic activities in Ondo State and improve their living standards.

Ogunmola, stressed that the NDDC was committed to providing electricity to oil-producing communities in Ondo South Senatorial District that had been without electricity for the past 15 years, adding that the speedy completion of the sub-station would help achieve that goal and move the people from darkness to light.

He added: “We are committed to lighting up the seven local government areas and the oil-producing communities in Ondo South Senatorial District.

“Access to electricity is essential for economic development and improving the quality of life. The lack of electricity has hindered growth and development in many communities in the Niger Delta region.

“Therefore, NDDC’s efforts to provide electricity to these communities will have a significant impact on their lives and contribute to the overall development of the region.

“This is part of NDDC’s mandate to provide infrastructure and development projects in the Niger Delta region. The Commission is committed to fulfilling this mandate by completing all on-going projects.”

Ogunmola said the NDDC was also working towards diversifying the region’s economy from being oil-dependent to other sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing.

He added: “The provision of electricity will stimulate economic activities in the region, attract investment and create job opportunities. This is a step towards achieving sustainable development and reducing poverty in the region.”

Speaking further on the project, Mr Benson Obayelu, who spoke for the contracting firm, said the scope of the contract included the evacuation of light from Omotosho with a step-down at Ireje through a 132KV double circuit line with two 30/40MVA transformers at Okitipupa.

According to him, the transmission lines run through Ireje with 145 electricity towers that are standing on concrete foundations. Obayelu said that almost all materials needed for the project were already on-site at Okitipupa.

The NDDC Director for Ondo State Office, Mr. Salami Olaniyi Okogie, observed that several communities across five local government areas in the oil production belt of Ondo state were eagerly waiting for the lights to be turned on in their localities.