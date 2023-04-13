Ekiti Lawyers, NBA Storm NSCDC Office over Assault on Colleague, Seek Redress





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ekiti State Branch, has taken their grievances to the State Headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over an alleged assault on its member by an officer of the security outfit on April 5, 2023.

According to the NBA Chairman, Ikere Ekiti branch, Dr. Michael Afolayan, one David Omotuase (the erring officer) assaulted Deji Aina by slapping him over a trivial matter.

The lawyer was said to have visited Ado-Ekiti Division Office on April 5, to represent a client who was locked up at the station overnight.

Aina was said to have introduced himself as a lawyer, but was rebuffed by the said officer which eventually resulted into the assault.

Ekiti NBA noted that the erring officer had also assaulted lawyers in the state on three instances before the recent case.

An Ekiti State-based legal practitioner, Aina, who was allegedly assaulted by Mr. David Omotuase, the Divisional Officer, NSCDC, Ado Ekiti Division, had written a petition to the National Office of the NBA.

In the petition titled, “My Encounter with Mr. David Omotuase, the Divisional Officer, NSCDC, Ado Ekiti Division on the 5th April, 2023,” the Chairman Youth Lawyers Forum, Ikere Ekiti Branch, had alleged that the NSCDC man brutalised him while he went to address a case with one of his clients at Ado Division of the office.

The petition read in part: “On the 5th April,2023 at about 2.30pm, I went to see my client who was invited by the men of the NSCDC, Post Office Division. On getting there, I met an officer who directed me to the office where my client was.

“On getting there, I met two officers including Mr. David Omotuase, the complainants and my client. I greeted Mr. David Omotuase who challenged me by asking me who directed me to his office, I quickly responded that one of his officers did. He further asked me who l am and I introduced myself as a counsel representing my client who is already before the officers.

“Mr. David Omotuase responded that I should get out of his office and go and wait for my client in court. I responded I have every right to represent my client in his office being a public office. In a very rude and harsh voice, he shouted at me that I should leave his office.”

“I was almost stepping out when he cursed me that ‘ti o ba jade ni office mi, Ori e a buru nisiyi….wa sise se…meaning, if you don’t get out right now you will be dealth with. I immediately turned back and told him he cannot address me in such manner and that I take exception to those rude words.”

The Body therefore requested for the immediate removal of David Omotuase and tasked the Command to bring him into justice within their administrative competence.

In his response, the state NSCDC Commandant, John Fayemi, described the action of the erring officer as against the ethics of the force, while appealing to the Body to be calm, as administrative punishment will be initiated on him.