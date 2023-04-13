Bandits Kill Eight in Kaduna Community

* As troops intercept ammunition conveyed by courier

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Bandits have reportedly killed eight people in an attack on Atak’Njei community, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Several others were said to have sustained injuries in the attack which occurred on Wednesday at about 9pm.

Atak’Njei is the community housing the palace of the Agom Atyap, the paramount ruler of the Atyap people.

The Chairman of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, Francis Zimbo, who confirmed the incident, said those who sustained injuries had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He decried the ongoing spades of attacks in the area in recent times and called on security agencies to up their game.

Also reacting to the incident, the National President, Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Sam Achie, condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric.

He called on the people saddled with the responsibility of securing the area to fish out those behind the frequent attacks and killings in Atyap land.

In another development, troops of the Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted a large quantity of ammunition being conveyed to bandits by courier around Polewire in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said security reports made available to the state government indicated the ammunition were intercepted

following credible intelligence around the gunrunning activities.

“In another significant breakthrough, troops of Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted a large quantity of ammunition being conveyed to bandits by a courier around Polewire in Birnin Gwari LGA.

“According to a report forwarded to the Kaduna State Government, the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gunrunning activities, and in the course of diligent checks stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

“A search of the intercepted vehicle — a black Toyota Corolla — revealed more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car.

“After a thorough search of the vehicle, the following precise quantities (of ammunition) were recovered: 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm, special ammunition, 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition, 139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition and five empty AK-47 magazines,” the statement said.

Aruwan said the driver of the vehicle, one Aminu Abdullahi, was arrested for further investigations.

He said Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for their proactiveness in denying bandits a major supply of ammunition meant to mete out more destruction and suffering.

“The governor warmly appreciated the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, One Division, Nigerian Army, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, for the latest notable breakthrough recorded.

“Governor el-Rufai charged the security forces to proceed with a thorough investigation of the arrested suspect, and intensify efforts towards dismantling gunrunning networks across the state and beyond,” the statement said.