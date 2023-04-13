Amid Tight Security, Buhari Performs Lesser Hajj in Makkah

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has performed Umrah rituals, amid tight security, upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Makkah in the early hours of Thursday.

The president, according to a release issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, was received by a number of officials, including a delegation from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Nigerian Embassy staff.

A day earlier in the second Holy City of Madina, President Buhari had also visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.

The president had arrived Tuesday in the Saudi Arabia Kingdom on an eight-day official visit.