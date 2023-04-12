Tunde Adeniji: Cinematographer Extraordinaire and All Round Good Man

Pa Tunde Adeniji was until his glorious transition on March 6, 2023, the stabilising pillar that held the Adeniji family together. A cinematographer extraordinaire, he was also a chorister, lover of church music, sportsman Nonpareil in athletics and football, journalist with the magical camera, Argonauts President and Trustee, Trustee of Men’s Auxiliary Society, as well as Coordinator of the Harvest Singers, all rolled into one. Precious Ugwuzor reports that his legacy would remain an inspiration for his family, friends and associates celebrating the life he lived and the gift he was to many

Heaven just gained a cinematographer and chorister that loved God and humanity selflessly. He lived to sing, dance and create indelible memories. The Arts fired his curiosity and creativity, giving expression to numerous Tunde-esque productions.

There will certainly be a different tune of African praise and colourful display of exquisitely choreographed dances and celestial rhythms. The lead conductor and composer of the heavenly spectacle will be Tunde Adeniji. The angels will wonder and applaud, and the Most High will be lifted high above the heavens!

It was Mr. Adegoke Adeniji, brother to the late scion of the Adeniji family, the Late Olatunde Adeniji that described the latter as a cinematographer extraordinaire. But to many others, he meant more than that and rightfully so.

He was a Chorister and Lover of Church Music, Sportsman Nonpareil in athletics and football, Journalist with the Magical Camera, Argonauts President and Trustee, Trustee of Men’s Auxiliary Society and Coordinator of the Harvest Singers, all rolled into one.

But he was first and foremost a family man who placed premium on those he loved and by extension, those they loved.

Early Life

Born on Thursday, July 29, 1937, into the family of teachers- David Oladokun and Funmilayo Adeniji, née Ejiwunmi, Tunde, as he was fondly called, started school at the St. Jude’s School, Ebute Metta under the very strict headmastership of Mr. Sofoluwe. He later moved on after five years into Ibadan Grammar School in 1951.

According to Adegoke, the late Tunde had a fun-filled schooling experience among peers at home and in the community. School, home and church were integral to the total education of the child and Tunde graduated a well-rounded product of this triangular mould.

“Tunde was an all-round sportsman, representing his school in football and athletics at the Aionian Games, Grier Cup and Hussey Shield Competitions. He held tight to his passion for singing in the choir of All Saints’ Church, Yaba and he was a star in the Literary and Debating Society of the school.”

Incursion into the Media

“Upon a successful completion of the West African School Certificate, he worked in the media and media-related industry from newspaper through television and film production to advertising.

“He won a Western Nigeria scholarship to study filmmaking at the London Film School and the BBC Training School, London. When he returned home, he joined the WNBS/WNTV where he cut his teeth in professional filmmaking,” he disclosed.

Consummate Filmmaker

He added, “a complete and consummate filmmaker, he was Assistant Film Director with Ossie Davies on the set that produced the first film adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel “Things Fall Apart” and later “Bullfrog in the sun”. At Calpenny Films, he was also in the crew that shot Wole Soyinka’s Kongi’s Harvest. What a busy world of filmmaking!

“He concluded his very busy professional career with a short stint in advertising among his friends Kola Onikoyi, Femi Williams, Tola Olujobi and Johnson Aroloye in the OBM stable with the production of highly creative advertisements that captured several high level media spaces in Nigeria for a long time!”

Life After Retirement

Leaving when the ovation was loudest, he said Tunde retired quietly into his home at Onike, Yaba with “his darling wife and love of many years, Victoria Modupeola (née Coker), Director Vic-Abi Productions and his children Tejumade and Olaitan the Heavywind, with a host of friends accumulated over years for a blissful and quiet end to a busy life.

“My brother Tunde still kept himself busy consulting semi-professionally while devoting time to light social engagements and church activities. He settled back in his youthful church where he started off as a chorister in the 1940s All Saints Church Yaba, closing up as Trustee of the Argonauts Society of Nigeria, Men’s Auxiliary Association, and Coordinator of the Harvest Singers, altogether ensuring a formidable merry singing troupe for a lifetime of hymn singing and choral music.

“For many years, he was a member of the great Oluyole Club of Ibadan, Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos, FF Club, Lagos, and University of Lagos Senior Staff Club, Akoka, his chosen social den for chilling with friends ancient and modern!

Tributes

In series of tributes that poured in on the created portal, they were unanimous in their description of the deceased – firm yet loving, jovial, kindhearted, disciplinarian, God-fearing, good cook, family man, and an all round gentleman.

As opined by his cousin, Jumoke Ali Baba (née Ejiwunmi), “our faith lies in the willingness to trust God when the pieces do not fit, as well as willingness to trust when life moves along smoothly.

“It is not so important to know why God permitted suffering as it is to accept the tension and anguish it has created and transform it…for us all, suffering must become creative.”

In another tribute titled to an “Officer and a Gentleman”, the writer said the deceased scion did not suffer fools gladly yet was “the coolest Uncle ever”.

He was also described as the General of the Adeniji family, “the glue that held us together. You were the main reason why all the cousins grew up as brothers and sisters. I have many fond memories of Christmas day at Ilupeju. You cooked up a storm….which was the same way you would cook for us when we came to spend the weekend at yours. You made me believe that it was cool for Alpha Males to cook”.

Yet for many others, it was his devotion towards his wife, Dupe, that earned him their respect. One of the tributes captured this as “Your love and devotion towards Aunty Dupe was an inspiration and a lesson. I cannot recall ever seeing you without her and vice versa. You were always a gentleman”.

Kun Laa, which she revealed was the name the deceased gave her), added, “You have certainly left a huge void and big shoes to fill. We will miss you. We thank God for the blessing that you were to our family. We thank God for the full and impactful life that you lived. I trust that you have joined the Choir of Heaven singing songs of praise. Rest in perfect peace dear Uncle Tunde.”

Titi “A-titus, Titius” Shonubi wrote, “I will miss you, the life & light that you bring, your love for singing hymns at the top of your voice, you calling out the funny names you have for me.”

Niran Adeniji Snr. on his part waxed poetic about his brother with this – “Man’s first step to his grave begins the day he is born. Some in minutes, hours, gone days weeks months, others brave

Many count in years, decades. Few defy the prescribed seventy. Even fewer grind on to eighty. Olatunde strode past five and eighty. To march, an inspiring legacy. To God be the glory

“To God Almighty. Tons upon thumping tons of gratitude. For situating Tunde in our family. For his children and ‘children’ gratitude. The bigger family he shepherded. For the lives he touched.

Lives he changed. His unfettered love and empathy. Even to his dying minutes.

Eternal Gratitude.”

Kolawole Ejiwunmi wrote that the deceased lived a long and fulfilling life, leaving behind a legacy that will not be forgotten, adding that “Pa Olatunde Adeniji was a man of great wisdom and kindness. He had a contagious smile that could brighten up anyone’s day, and a heart full of love for this family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many.

“Throughout his life, Pa Olatunde Adeniji inspired others with his unwavering strength, his unwavering faith, and his unwavering commitment to his community. He lived a life of service, always putting the needs of others before his own.”

“He was a role model and mentor to many, and his impact on those he touched will be felt for generations to come”.

Pastor Funmi Green wrote, “Mr. Tunde Adeniji was not only an amiable in-law in the Tunde Green family but a wonderful brother to me and great father to Tokunbo. He was also well-respected by my siblings.

“He was God-fearing, honest and reliable. The greatness of his life we are celebrating today was built on Godly principles, good deeds and grace of God. Bros T as I used to call him, was a jolly good fellow, full of life, kindness.

“You will forever be remembered for your amazing positive character embedded in the word of God and His Spirit.

May all you left behind be well-preserved by God’s grace.”

In a comprehensive tribute that encompassed their years together, his best man and best friend, Otunba Olujimi Olajide Oduba (SAN) said the deceased went to be with two of their quartet as saints in heaven- Biodun Teje Baby Tejuosho and Olus P Olumide Pereira.

He further reminisced on his journey from secondary school to education abroad and then foray into journalism programs. He also briefly touched on his love for Church music, hence his patronage of the Harvest Singers.

On the part of the in-laws,

Captain and Mrs. Abiodun Lisk-Carew (Rtd) wrote, ” We were first introduced to Pa Olatunde and his loving wife when our dear son, Architect Akintunde Lisk-Carew, embarked on his journey of love with their cherished granddaughter, Yimika Daranijo.

“As their love bloomed and blossomed into marriage, we became part of an extraordinary family union, eventually welcoming their beautiful son, our beloved grandson, Josiah, into the world.

“Throughout the years, we witnessed firsthand Pa Olatunde’s unwavering devotion to his faith and his family. A man who carried God in his heart and sought to please Him in all his actions, Pa Olatunde dedicated himself to lifting up his wife, children, and grandchildren, including little Josiah, in prayer. His kindness and generosity extended beyond his family, touching the lives of countless others in his community.”

Writing about who her grandfather was,

Adeyoola Adeniji said: “I miss you. I miss our calls and banter. I miss you forcing me to speak in Yoruba. Teasing me when I said oko ofurufu when I could just say airplane, and celebrating me when I said the most basic Yoruba phrases.

“You were witty, sharp, funny, and generous. Thank you for embodying what it means to care for your family, what it means to give without expecting anything in return. You showed me the love that I should expect in the way that you loved Grandma. And per our ongoing joke, when we were together, we knew how to “enjoy life.”

Yimika Lisk-carew wrote, “To my Angel Grandpa, I thought about this message long and hard and to be honest, words cannot describe how much of an influence you were throughout my whole life. You were a kind, gentle, generous, incredibly funny and family orientated grandpa.

“You taught me how to be patient, calm, and how be grateful to God through all things and also how a woman should be treated with the way you treated my grandma. Your character really commanded a room even if you never really spoke much. Your subtle laugh and jokes alone would light up any room.

“Growing up, you were like my second father. Always there to comfort, encourage and advise me through every stage of my life. Your presence and voice would be greatly missed grandpa. You have left a very big legacy for us to fill and I promise to do my best to live up to it.

“Seeing the relationship you had with my mum and how you were a very hands on dad really melted my heart. You were both very close, spoke every day and she would sing your praises daily. I am truly grateful to you for all the love and comfort you gave her which she passed onto myself and my brothers.”

Given the avalanche of tributes, perhaps that of his daughter Tejumade best captured his essence. From his being hands-on, to the morning calls that were as constant as the rising sun, she said her father was her hero in every sense of the word.

With each phone call, he always knew how to guage her mood and then proceed to make her day better. With his death she lamented “What a heartbreak! My phone has painfully stopped ringing”.

Reminiscing, she said her growing up wad filled with great memories instilled values like contentment, fairness, respect, hard work and love for God, humanity and family.

She wrote, “God bless Pa David Oladokun and Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adeniji (nee Ejiwunmi) of blessed memory for raising the best 5).

“Thank you for being a “hands-on” dad, never missing a birthday or a visiting day while I was in boarding school – you bought my clothes, underwear, shoes etc.

” You had impeccable taste and believed so much in travelling!! Olaitan and I never went without an interesting destination for summer vacation, right from when we were very young (something you enjoyed doing with your wife every year for over two decades! Travelling all over the world, going on cruises etc).

“Travelling exposes you to the world” you would say, your love and encouragement for sports is why I still wake up at 5.30am daily to the gym! And we both loved tennis! What is there not to love about you Dad?

“You were a one-in-a-million dad and I am ever so grateful to God He made you my first boyfriend, cheerleader, gist partner, bouncing board, stress reliever, shrink, ride or die, go-to dad.

“Your sense of humour was second to none…indeed this is in the Adeniji DNA! LOLLL, everybody that knows our family knows that we live that scripture in Proverbs 17:22 anywhere an Adeniji is you can be sure there will be plenty of laughter there!…we never take ourselves or life too seriously!

“You and all your siblings also loved to sing Hymns (Ephesians 5:19). You lived the scriptures Dad and I know God has welcomed you home.

“You were a family man to the core (immediate, extended and acquired over the years). Thank you for being you Sir. I thank God you were in Him, had a relationship with Him, impacted lives, said it like it was, loved without discrimination, a peacemaker, jolly good fellow, a compassionate man, a serial giver, a great husband to my mother, an awesome father to my brother and I and a fantastic grandpa to all your grandchildren. A shame you did not meet your great grandson in person but we thank God for video calls.

“We all appreciate you and promise your legacy and good name will not be tarnished, God help us in Jesus’ name.

“You lived a good life, served God from your youth, showed love to humanity and have gone home to rest…your good memories will make this pain fade away with time and the tears from flowing.

Essentially, the deceased was a large-hearted, open-minded and generous man who adored his family, whilst he employed a disciplined lifestyle to build an enduring legacy.

A man for all seasons, he held the stabilizing pillars of the clan with courage, wisdom and grit, traits for which he will be remembered and sorely missed by the entire clan including his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandson as he joins the heavenly procession of choristers whose sole preoccupation is to worship the Most High. This no doubt, would be a delightful eternity for Tunde Adeniji, cinematographer extraordinaire and an all round good man.

Adieu Tunde, enjoy your everlasting worship of the One who sits upon the throne.



